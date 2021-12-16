LSU Has Plan in Place With How Quarterbacks Will Be Used in Texas Bowl

As the Tigers continue bowl preparation, the major question in play is who interim head coach Brad Davis will line up under center after starting quarterback Max Johnson entered the transfer portal last week. Garrett Nussmeier is the only scholarship quarterback on roster and if the freshman decides to play in the Jan. 4th bowl game against Kansas State, it could burn his redshirt year.

The plan all along has been to redshirt Nussmeier and have him learn under both Myles Brennan and Max Johnson, but with both now in the transfer portal, the attention has shifted immediately to Nussmeier. Coach Davis has made it known the team has reached out to the NCAA to see if LSU could get a waiver for Nussmeier, but with no definitive answer yet, concerns continue looming.

On the depth chart after Nussmeier includes walk-ons Tavion Faulk and Matt O’Dowd, both of whom have seen zero playing time this year, but Faulk has gotten significant reps in practice thus far.

Will the Tigers burn Nussmeier’s redshirt or start a walk-on is the question in play? Coach Davis explained LSU’s thought process as bowl preparation goes on.

“The quarterback situation, obviously it's something everybody wants to know about,” Davis said Tuesday. “We've put together a plan here that we feel really great about. We have a multitude of quarterbacks taking reps during practice. Garett Nussmeier being one of them.”

With Nussmeier’s waiver still up in the air, it’s something this program is hoping gets granted for them, keeping Nussmeier from burning his redshirt year of eligibility. But there are other options still available and Davis made it known that there are contingencies in play.

“We’re working through some things right now, to be able to have him play for us and still maintain his redshirt,” Davis said on Nussmeier. “That's something obviously that's in process. If that were denied - for whatever reason - we have some contingencies in place. We will be able to move the football and execute our offense.”

The NCAA has given LSU a timeline of when they will make their decision, Davis said, but no further details were disclosed.

If the Tigers get the chance to give Nussmeier a go, it’ll give head coach Brian Kelly a chance to evaluate who could be leading this team next season. With a thin quarterback room and five-star Walker Howard inbound, the time is now to evaluate Nussmeier in a game situation.

Though if LSU cannot suit up Nussmeier, they will look to walk-on Tavion Faulk to take the first team snaps. Faulk has taken significant snaps in practice as the Tigers begin bowl prep and the assumption is that he could be the starter if need be.

Another long shot could be fifth-year senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin taking a few snaps under center. Kirklin once played scout team quarterback and was a talented gunslinger in his high school days.

It’ll be interesting to see which direction coach Brad Davis takes on this one. Hoping to get a waiver for Nussmeier, there are plans in place if not granted. The Tigers face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl Jan. 4 in Houston.