Predictions for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and LSU Players in Super Bowl

It's the most watched sporting event in the United States every year as millions will sit down and watch Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Odell Beckham compete in the Super Bowl. All three have enjoyed terrific postseasons up to this point but face one last matchup in order to be crowned champions.

Here are a few predictions for each former Tiger playing Super Bowl Sunday:

Joe Burrow (QB)

Burrow is no stranger to having big games in high intensity moments so why should Super Bowl 56 be any different? Dating back to his LSU days, he has never lost a postseason game, winning three straight with the Tigers and now three in a row with the Bengals.

His stats in those games have been covered but he does face a daunting challenge in a Rams pass rush that is elite across the board. Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd are the just the beginnings of a group that has the undoubted edge over the Bengals offensive line. This postseason, Burrow has completed 69% of his passes for 842 yards and four touchdowns.

A successful game for Burrow would be over 275 yards passing and two touchdowns, possibly using his legs for another score and some big plays down the stretch. He very well could be forced out of the pocket with the likes of Donald and Miller breathing down his neck so making a few plays with his legs will be required.

Ja'Marr Chase (WR)

The Offensive Rookie of the Year is very much like Burrow in that he always rises to the occasion of a postseason matchup. In the national championship over Clemson, it was Chase's 221 yards and two touchdowns that provided the early spark for the purple and gold.

In these playoffs it's been a similar story, combining for 20 receptions for 279 yards and a touchdown. But much like Burrow with the Rams offensive line, Chase is figured to go head-to-head with Jalen Ramsey, one of the few true lockdown defensive backs in the NFL.

It'll be an extremely entertaining battle to follow, one that the dynamic duo of Burrow and Chase have rarely not lived up to in the past. There is certainly the possibility the Rams could try and double Chase, which could have a ripple effect on the rest of the weapons at Burrow's disposal. If Chase can supplant the 75-yard mark with a possible touchdown mixed in, it will be a job well done against one of the league's best.

Odell Beckham Jr. (WR)

A midseason acquisition for the Rams, Beckham has been a phenomenal addition to this offense that has relied so much on the arm of Matthew Stafford and the hands of Cooper Kupp. Beckham has been a seamless fit into the Rams offense, catching touchdowns in five games and posting a total of 19 catches in the postseason for 236 yards.

With a career that so recently was marred with injury, having a successful playoff run like this is a breath of fresh air for the extremely talented former Tigers' receiver. Beckham could very well be in for another big game against a Bengals secondary that will really have to key in on Kupp throughout the night. A 100-yard performance isn't out of the question for Beckham, who is an X-Factor in this game.

Tyler Shelvin (NT)

Shelvin is an absolute mammoth in the middle of the Bengals defense, playing primarily as a run stuffer in early down situations this season. The rookie out of LSU has played a total of 26 snaps in the previous two playoff wins over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, recording no stats.

While his workload is likely to be minimal in the Super Bowl as well, it'll be interesting if he can make an impact in slowing down Cam Akers and company in the Rams backfield.