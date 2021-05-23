Former LSU Players Run Unbelievable 40-Yard Dash Times Against Other NFL Speedsters

Devin White, Justin Jefferson put on race for charity as former Tigers look to continue ascension in NFL careers

Since being drafted in 2019 and 2020 respectively, LSU linebacker Devin White and receiver Justin Jefferson have come in to the NFL as borderline stars and only proved it time and time again in their first few seasons in the league.

In two seasons with the Buccaneers, White has proven to be worthy of that top-five selection and was a pillar for that Tampa Bay defense, recording 140 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and nine sacks in a Super Bowl season. Jefferson set NFL rookie records in his first season en route to a breakout campaign that saw him rack up 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

Both players have insane skillsets but one of their biggest weapons is the speed both players have for the position. The two recently competed in a 40-yard dash with Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs and the results were jaw-dropping.

At 6-feet-0, 237 pounds, White ran a hard to believe 4.37 40-yard dash, which finished third behind Hardman's 4.22 and Ruggs 4.26 dashes. But considering the fact that White is 40 pounds heavier than the two speedsters, it makes his time all the more impressive. For comparisons, White ran a 4.42 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine ahead of the draft.

Jefferson, who was the second heaviest player in the race behind White, ultimately posted a 4.50 time, considerably higher than his 4.43 time he posted at the NFL combine before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Both White and Jefferson are expected to take that next step in their NFL careers as it wouldn't be a bit surprising to see both in the pro bowl and as All-Pro's next season. White has certainly become one of the focal points of that Bucs defense that will be looking to defend its Super Bowl crown.

Jefferson showed just a taste of the kind of receiver he can be moving forward and should pick up his fair share of targets next to Adam Thielen.