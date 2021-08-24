Approach Doesn’t Change for LSU Players as Tiger Begin Preparation for UCLA

The excitement surrounding the Tigers Sept. 4th season opener against UCLA has this entire LSU roster energized and ready to showcase the hard work they’ve put in this offseason. From Ali Gaye getting this defensive unit in check to newly named starting quarterback Max Johnson putting his leadership on display, this entire squad is ready to show out for Baton Rouge this season.

“We coming,” Gaye said. “And I know my teammates share the same thing with me. I’m excited. Every time I think of that day, it’s here. I feel like it’s been a long time coming, first game, don’t matter who we play, UCLA or whoever. All we’re worried about is playing that first game and laying it all out.”

With the 2020 season in the back of this teams mind all offseason, it turned into motivation for the Tigers heading into this year. The lackluster performance that didn’t quite meet the LSU standard has given this Tigers' unit something to shake back from. The purple and gold are out to prove something this fall.

“I don’t think we will ever forget about 2020,” Gaye said. “It’s always something that’s going to be there in the back of our heads as something that will remind us where we used to be. We’ll always remember 2020 as one of those years that things didn’t go right, or the way that we wanted it to go. We use it as motivation, but we don’t really put too much thought into it. We just know what opportunities we need to chase to be a better team and a better defense.”

The growth LSU quarterback Max Johnson has made from a year ago to now is something worth noting. From a leadership perspective, his entire demeanor has changed as this locker room is prepared to go to battle with him as their trailblazer.

Johnson is ready to show everyone the growth this team has made throughout the offseason as they lock in for their showdown against UCLA in the Rose Bowl Stadium.

“I'm excited. I've always wanted to play in the Rose Bowl,” Johnson said. “I think just growing up, it's kind of an incredible place to play at. I've even played it on NCAA, which is kind of cool, but I'm looking forward to the challenge. I'm looking forward to competing. I'm looking forward to playing with my team. It's going to be a lot of fun."

With the majority of fall camp in the rearview mirror, the Tigers shift to game planning for UCLA this week. Focusing on the scheme UCLA’s defense plays and how Johnson can exploit them will be the focal point of the next few weeks.

It also helps that the team will be getting some added game film with UCLA set to open its season this weekend against Hawaii.

“I think just putting all our focus towards UCLA is going to be big for us,” Johnson said. “It was good getting to compete with our defense. I think we're all just looking forward to going over to UCLA and looking forward to this upcoming game."

Johnson is bringing a new energy to this offensive unit. His desire to take LSU back to their standard of winning is something that has won over the respect of his teammates. Whether it be firing up this squad before practice or staying in the film room religiously, this Tigers team admires the work Johnson is putting in to prepare for this season.

"I think just bringing energy every day is trying to get everyone fired up for practice,” Johnson said. “Trying to get everyone fired up for meetings, getting everyone fired up with everything."

With this team locked in on the upcoming season, it all starts with the Sept. 4th battle against UCLA in the Rose Bowl. In a prestigious stadium with so much history versus a fiery offensive unit in the Bruins, this Tigers squad is fully prepared to go out and make a statement in their season opener.