Goal for LSU Players This Week to "Mess Up" No. 1 Alabama Perfect Start to Season

LSU enters Saturday's matchup with No. 1 Alabama as 28.5 point underdogs. Nobody's giving the Tigers a shot at being able to keep up with the Crimson Tide, much less beat them.

Even the most diehard purple and gold fans know that in all likelihood, this week won't be pretty for their favorite team. That's not how anybody inside the locker room feels because for this team, one of the only goals left is to pour everything into upending the Tide's perfect start to the 2020 season.

The Tigers aren't playing for a national championship or even an SEC Championship. What they're playing for is confidence, momentum and more than anything, pride.

"This is what we hope to accomplish as a whole, is beating them, just to mess up their record, trying to prove to everybody that we're going in the right direction and building a championship program," linebacker Jabril Cox said.



Receiver Jaray Jenkins is going to be a big part of the offensive success with Terrace Marshall now gone. As a sophomore on the roster, Jenkins is actually one of the more veteran weapons left on the offensive side of the ball.

Jenkins has been one of the consistent threats for the Tigers' offense this season as he's made timely receptions for big gains, including the game winning touchdown against Arkansas.

"We still have a championship pedigree, we just have to play to the best of our ability, offense, defense and special teams," Jenkins said. "I feel like when all three phases of the game are working, nobody can beat us and I feel like we're ready for this game."

Sophomore cornerback Cordale Flott has always been a guy who's wanted to go against the grain. Growing up in Alabama, Flott, a one time Auburn commit, decommitted from Auburn at the last minute to enroll at LSU and has been a two year contributor.

As an Alabama native, his juices are always flowing when the Tigers take on Auburn and of course, the Crimson Tide. While he played mostly in a rotational role last season in Tuscaloosa, this will be the first opportunity Flott has to go up against the juggernaut Alabama team as a full time starter.

"Everybody's gonna be rooting for Alabama even though I play for LSU and my decision to go to LSU was just going against the critics," Flott said. "One thing I've really improved over the last two years is my confidence. With so many great receivers, you don't know where you stand so when you find that edge and confidence it kind of gives you that boost."

Being one of the more veteran players left on this roster, guard Ed Ingram knows the history behind this rivalry and how important it is to everyone in Baton Rouge, including the past players. Last year was the first time in eight years the Tigers came out victorious and through all of the tough times this year, a competitive game against the No. 1 team in the country would be a great first step.

"Every year we get hyped up for this game and this is always one of our main tasks so it's not a problem getting too excited for it," Ingram said. "It's second to none, everybody always loves the big game between LSU and Alabama and even though we don't have full fans in the stadium, the environment will be ecstatic."