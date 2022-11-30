LSU Players Look Ahead to No. 1 Georgia, SEC Title Game

Despite the loss to Texas A&M spoiling LSU’s chances of a College Football Playoff berth, this program is still playing with something to prove.

Mekhi Garner detailed the SEC Championship Game as the Tigers’ “national championship,” looking to come out and make a statement on Saturday.

It’s been a remarkable first year under Brian Kelly, and with the chance to bring home an SEC title, LSU has the chance to cap off an improbable season with a bang.

“It’s a statement game,” Garner said. “We came up short last week but that doesn’t define what this team is. This team is special with all of the transfers and the players that were already here, how we combined along with Kelly in his first year. A lot of people wouldn’t have bought into coach Kelly, but when you trust the process you can see the outcome is great.”

The journey has been one this LSU team has embraced since the jump. From where this program was when Kelly took over to now is incredible to think about. With many predicting the Tigers to win six or seven games in year one, it’s safe to say this squad has done the unthinkable as they prepare to lace up their cleats for the SEC Championship Game.

“When I came here and looked at the team, we had some bumps in the road here and there, but I always felt we were destined for greatness,” Garner said. “Now in the SEC Championship, let’s just go win it. Let’s go shock everybody who doubted us. You see on social media everyone had us 6-6 or 7-5 and we exceeded that. We just trusted what Kelly was telling us.”

It’s been the development of this group that has them reaching “elite” status. Look at freshman tight end Mason Taylor. A guy who was in high school at this time last year has seen his game evolve in the blink of an eye.

From bursting onto the scene in fall camp to catching the game-winning two-point conversion against Alabama, it’s been a season to remember for Taylor as he continues growing as a player.

Taylor feels its his blocking skills that have allowed him to become a more all-around athlete.

“I feel like I improved a lot,” Taylor said. “I was an average blocker in high school because in high school you want to just go get the football, but in the SEC you have to learn how to block. Coach Denbrock has done a great job teaching me how to block and how to stay in position.”

With a tough task at hand against No. 1 Georgia this weekend, LSU is up for the challenge. Just ask defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo. The first-year Tiger, who has experience playing against the Bulldogs during his lone season with Mizzou last season, understands the challenge that lies ahead.

“They have some really talented backs and are pretty solid up front, some big boys up front so it’ll definitely be a tough task to stop the run but we’re up for it,” Wingo said. “Being able to hold the point, take on double teams. We take pride in stopping the run, that’s what we’re built around and we gotta get back to that.”

Aside from the run-game, Georgia also attains the top one-two punch at the tight end position in college football. Led by Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, the dynamic duo has been a safety net for quarterback Stetson Bennett and this Bulldogs offense all season.

Garner detailed what makes them so special and what the Tigers must do in order to slow them down on Saturday.

“Those two are hammer and nail. They go together,” Garner said of Bowers and Washington. “They’re the two biggest guys you’ll see on the field. I feel like if we just match their intensity, are more physical then we’ll be good.”

For Wingo, he harped on how important it’ll be for the Tigers to get into the backfield early to slow down this “explosive” Bulldogs offense.

“They’re physical up front. They do a good job of getting the tight ends involved. They like to get the ball out and make the corners tackle,” Wingo said. “You want to get the quarterback off his spot, don’t let him get comfortable. We gotta handle that.”

All in all, it’ll be quite the challenge when the Tigers head to Atlanta, but one this program certainly isn’t shying away from. Treating it as their “national championship” and leaving it all on the field is the main message as LSU looks to knock off the reigning national champions.