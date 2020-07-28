LSUCountry
Former LSU Players Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Tre'Davious White Named to NFL Top-100 for 2020

Glen West

Over the next week, the NFL will be releasing its annual top-100 players in the league heading into the 2020 season. While none of LSU’s 14 drafted players from this past April's draft are expected to make an appearance, a number of former Tigers that are now veterans in the league will be voted in.

On Monday, former LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White and receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were voted as top-100 players by the league. Landry came in at No. 61, Beckham was voted at No. 59 and White at No. 47. 

Landry started his career with the Miami Dolphins and was traded to the Browns in 2018. Over his NFL career, Landry has established himself as a valued receiver with a high volume of receptions each season. 

Since entering the league in 2014, Landry has caught no fewer than 81 passes in a single season. Over his six-year career, he has recorded 564 receptions for 6,188 yards and 32 touchdowns. The 564 receptions is the most for a player in his first six seasons in NFL history.

"Anything that touches his hands is pretty much going to be his and a lot of people don't know but he wears like a size XXXL glove," White said of Landry in his top-100 video. "That's definitely a little cheat code he has because when the ball's in the air he isn't going to drop anything."

Beckham entered the league and immediately took the NFL by storm in his first three seasons with the New York Giants. He established himself as one of the league's premier receivers through his flashy one-handed catches, overall speed and finesse.

"Obviously he makes fantastic, one hand, acrobatic catches all the time but what he can do after the catch is why I think he's the best receiver," former LSU receiver DJ Chark said of Beckham. 

Beckham, who came in the league with Landry in 2014, has totaled 464 receptions for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in his first six seasons. The pair have been reunited as teammates in Cleveland after the Giants traded Beckham before the 2019 season.

The numbers from his last three years haven't come close to what his first three years in the league looked like. He'll look to get back on track with a number of former LSU players now on defense, including Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit and Jacob Phillips.

As for White, the Buffalo Bills lockdown cornerback probably should've been on the top-100 list for a few seasons now but makes his debut in 2020. White's 2020 season was spectacular, tying for the league lead in interceptions with six and not allowing a single touchdown the entire season.

In his three-year career with the Bills, White has missed just one game, recording 12 interceptions and 181 tackles in his first 47 games with the organization.

"I'm one of those corners that whatever somebody else does that's good, I want to learn how to do it," Pro-Bowl cornerback Darius Slay said of White. "I watch Tre's film a lot because he kind of does the same technique. What he did way better this year was attacking the ball. He route reads everything."

