LSU Football Players, Coach Ed Orgeron Talk Arkansas Matchup

Ed Orgeron received a phone call from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on Monday morning. While it wasn't the first time an opposing head coach had reached out to him on game week, it was still a bit out of the ordinary nonetheless.

Orgeron said Wednesday the center of the conversation was about how the two were both former line coaches, Orgeron on the defensive side and Pittman on the offensive side, who have become head coaches and turned around their respective programs in very little time.

"He told me 'Coach, thank you for paving the way for line coaches to become head coaches,'" Orgeron said. "He wanted to know how our COVID (spike) was and I congratulated him on what a great jo he's doing."

Obviously the two coaches are on much different timelines with Pittman guiding Arkansas to its first handful of SEC wins in three years while Orgeron just took the Tigers to an undefeated national championship. But the mutual respect between the two is profound and Orgeron knows how important getting the Arkansas program back on its feet is important to the fanbase.

"I consider ourselves friends and there's a mutual respect between he and I," Orgeron said. "I respect Arkansas, I spent two great years up there, it was my first Division I coaching job. They taught me how to be a football coach so I respect that school and I'm glad Sam Pittman is bringing it back."

The Razorbacks have undoubtedly been the surprise team out of the SEC this season for the right reasons, knocking off Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee in the early going of their schedule. That's why Orgeron and the LSU team can't and isn't taking this team lightly.

Pittman's offense is run by former LSU recruit and Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, who transferred to Arkansas in the offseason. Franks has done a great job in year one of running the Arkansas offense and is a player that Orgeron spoke very highly of during his weekly press conference.

"Feleipe Franks is doing a little more RPOs than he did at Florida. His leadership skills are showing on the field. He loves to run the offense. He's using his skill," Orgeron said. "Treylon Burks, a guy from Warren, Arkansas, who I tried to recruit very hard, we were right in the thick of it, outstanding player. They've got a great running back, another great receiver. The offensive line is playing well because the head coach is an offensive line coach. So I think they've done a tremendous job."

On defense, Orgeron said Wednesday the coaching staff has worked to eliminate particular sets that have provided constant problems for the players. Linebacker Jabril Cox says honing on Franks will be a key, particularly because he's a mobile quarterback who can run over players with his 6-foot-6 frame.

With it being a copycat league, the LSU defense can expect to see shifts and motions out of Arkansas that has plagued them in losses to Missouri and Auburn this season.

"He's a great athlete with good weapons around him, pretty good running backs," Cox said. "Just trying to contain him and stops what he wants to do is something that we're focusing on this week.

"It can be difficult if you're not aligned properly. They go fast, they're one of the fastest teams to get to the line and set so we're playing field and boundary. Keeping it simple in getting aligned will help us during the play."

With four SEC Defensive Players of the Week on the roster, the Tigers' offense must be sound with the football and not make silly mistakes. Orgeron praised the job that Barry Odom has done in year one as defensive coordinator for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas has recorded 13 interceptions on the season which leads the conference and is a unit stocked full of playmakers. Receiver Terrace Marshall looks at those numbers and it doesn't deter him one bit. Off to a stellar start to the season, Marshall is looking to grab the LSU touchdowns record by a receiver while also continuing to dominate opposing defenses.

"One thing about me is I like competition and I like a challenge," Marshall said. "It's going to be very fun going into Arkansas this week and I'm looking forward to the outcome."

After three weeks of not playing anybody else, Cox compared the team's itch to get back out on the field to fall training camp. Orgeron echoed those sentiments on Wednesday, saying the Tigers have looked rejuvenated in practice.

"We had an enthusiastic practice yesterday, guys came back and by the take of practice yesterday we're ready to play," Orgeron said. "We're gonna have a great week of preparation and play against a very good Arkansas team."