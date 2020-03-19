Nine Former LSU Players Make Sports Illustrated's Top-100 Prospects List Ahead of NFL Draft

We've reached the five week mark of the countdown to the 2020 NFL draft and after a historic 2019 season, there will be plenty of former Tigers that will hear their names called.

It's that point in time when teams are setting up meetings with potential draftees and mock drafts and projections fuel the speculation. On Thursday, Sports Illustrated national writer Kevin Hanson released his Top-100 Big Board and there were plenty of LSU players to dominate the list. With nine total, the Tigers had the most players of any school selected in the top-100.

Here is who made the list, their ranking and what Hanson thinks of each player.

Joe Burrow, Quarterback (No. 2)

"Despite facing seven top-10 opponents, Burrow played his best in the biggest moments as he led the Tigers to an undefeated season. Throwing an FBS-record 60 touchdowns and rushing for five more, the Heisman-winning quarterback shows tremendous poise in the pocket and throws with pinpoint accuracy."

K'Lavon Chaisson, Outside Linebacker (No. 16)

"Displaying outstanding burst and bend around the edge, Chaisson flashes elite pass-rushing upside, but he has lacked consistent sack production. That said, he led the team in sacks (6.5) last season and built momentum down the stretch with 4.5 sacks in his final four games."

Patrick Queen, Inside Linebacker (No. 18)

"One of the youngest prospects in the draft (turns 21 in August), Queen played his best down the stretch during LSU’s title run as he ended his breakout junior season with six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over the final four games. Thriving in coverage, Queen has outstanding speed and is a fluid mover with excellent change-of-direction ability."

Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver (No. 19)

"One of the biggest winners at the NFL Scouting Combine, Jefferson ran a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.43). A nuanced route-runner with outstanding ball skills, Jefferson has the versatility to win both outside and from the slot."

Grant Delpit, Safety (No. 22)

"The biggest concern with Delpit is his inconsistency as a tackler, although he dealt with a high-ankle sprain for part of the year. When healthy, however, Delpit is a long and rangy playmaker on the back end that had eight interceptions and 24 passes defended in his three seasons in Baton Rouge."

Kristian Fulton, Cornerback (No. 24)

"With lots of experience in press coverage, Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46, 40-yard dash at the combine, and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage."

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back (No. 48)

"Quicker than fast, Edwards-Helaire has a powerful compact frame and the lateral agility to make would-be tacklers miss often in tight quarters. Especially excelling as a receiver, Edwards-Helaire runs crisp routes and has natural hands. Experienced and productive as a kick returner, CEH has the ability to contribute on all four downs."

Lloyd Cushenberry, Center (No. 67)

A leader and wearer of No. 18 his junior season at LSU, Cushenberry will instantly impact any NFL locker room in a positive manner. As the driving force of the eventual Butkus Award winning o-line from a season ago, Cushenberry is currently valued as a day two pick.

Cushenberry did hurt his hamstring at the NFL combine while running the 40-yard dash, forcing him to sit out the rest of the drills. But his tape speaks for itself and should be one of the first centers off the board come April.

Damien Lewis, Offensive Guard, (No. 91)

Lewis, like Cushenberry was a two-year starter on the LSU offensive line that saw the ultimate highs and lows in his career with the Tigers. After the unit struggled as a whole in 2018, Lewis was the steady force on the right side of the o-line that opened up countless running lanes for Edwards-Helaire.

The 6-foot-2, 327-pound guard is viewed as a day two prospect like Cushenberry and should be able to, if nothing else, provide necessary depth to an offensive line from day one.

Writers Note: Cushenberry and Lewis didn't have analysis from Hanson. Those two were analyzed by LSUCountry