Who Are a Few Surprise Players LSU Football Veterans Feel Will Shock Fans in 2020?

The stars on the 2020 LSU roster have been well covered this offseason. Established veterans like Derek Stingley Jr., JaCoby Stevens and Terrace Marshall and incoming freshmen like Arik Gilbert have stolen headlines but there are many young players whose praises have been sung by veterans on the roster.

Here are a few players Myles Brennan, Damone Clark and JaCoby Stevens think will play important roles with the 2020 Tigers team, starting this week.

BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye (DE)

Ojulari and Gaye are two of the exciting edge rushers for LSU in 2020. Both are expected to play a ton this season as Gaye was recently named the starting left defensive end opposite Andre Anthony.

Coach Ed Orgeron has been extremely complimentary of the freshman Ojulari, calling him a future All-American and that fans can expect to see him in third down situations for the Tigers this season. On Tuesday, Brennan called the pair two of the most consistent edge rushers that he's faced this offseason.

"They come to work every single day and those are very aggressive pass rushers that we have and I think they're all going to see valuable playing time this season," Brennan said of Ojulari and Gaye. "They work really hard, they're coachable and enjoy getting after the quarterback."

Clark has seen both progress over the weeks as well and it's fair to say that each will be vital pieces in the switch to the 4-3 defense this season.

"A guy I've really been impressed with is BJ," Clark said. "A true freshman coming in and I think he's gonna be a real good talent. I see BJ improving every day, competing every day."

"The sky is the limit for Ali Gaye, he came in, he was quiet, he had his head down and was just working," Clark said of Gaye. "Now that it's his time, he's really going to prove himself."

Josh White (LB)

White has kind of flown under the radar this offseason after being a highly touted inside linebacker recruit. It's not known how much of a role he and fellow freshman Antoine Sampah can carve out this season being behind Clark, Jabril Cox and Micah Baskerville.

Clark called White one of the most improved players since the start of camp on Tuesday and think he'll be great for depth as the season progresses.

"A guy that's really come along is Josh White. Josh has progressed over the days and I see him getting better every day," Clark said. "

Kayshon Boutte (WR)

Since Ja'Marr Chase's announcement to elect out of the 2020 football season, coach Ed Orgeron has been singing Boutte's praises. The freshman receiver out of New Iberia has earned the No. 3 receiver job behind Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath after stellar practices over the last few weeks.

He's even caught the attention of Brennan, who called him his "surprise" weapon to keep an eye on the LSU offense.

"Out of our whole receiver room, the one I'd pick would probably be Kayshon," Brennan said. "He's come in here as a freshman, he's taken over that starting spot and he's come to work since day one. He never missed a Saturday morning throwing session or film study and that goes a long way."