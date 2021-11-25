Former LSU Players Set to Carry On NFL Thanksgiving Football Tradition

Football on Thanksgiving has become one of those time honored holiday traditions in homes across the country.

With three games on today, a number of former Tigers will be suiting up for a day of Thanksgiving football. Here's a list of players in each game:

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (11:30 a.m.)

Michael Brockers- Lions Defensive Tackle

A premier interior defensive lineman, Brockers is in his first year in Detroit after spending most of his career with the Rams. He's a leader for a Lions team that has struggled this season, racking up 31 tackles, four tackles for a loss and one sack in 10 games.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (3:30 p.m.)

Foster Moreau- Raiders Tight End

Moreau has been used as more of a blocking tight end throughout his career but is enjoying some success as a pass catcher this season. The Raiders love to get their tight ends involved in the offense and Moreau has brought in 11 receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

In his third NFL season, his role has slightly expanded though he still sits behind Darren Waller on the depth chart for targets.

Jabril Cox- Cowboys Linebacker

Cox was a midround pick of the Cowboys during this past NFL draft but hadn't really cracked the rotation early in his rookie season. He recorded two tackles for Dallas but unfortunately suffered a season ending torn ACL a few weeks back against the Minnesota Vikings.

The former LSU linebacker was expected to get more reps with the release of Jaylon Smith but will now be out for the rest of the season.

La'el Collins- Cowboys Offensive Tackle

The Pro Bowl offensive lineman is one of the most consistent players on the roster when starting. Collins was suspended for the first five games of this season but has started the last four for a Cowboys offense that has struggled in recent weeks.

He's been getting work at tackle and guard so Collins could very well be asked to play across the line of scrimmage on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints (7:20 p.m.)

Kwon Alexander- Saints Linebacker

Alexander is one of the beloved members of this Saints defense since signing with the organization back in 2020. He played in just a few games before rupturing his achilles, an injury that only took seven months of recovery for him.

The former LSU linebacker is great at making plays in the backfield, including stopping the run as six of his 21 tackles this season have been for a loss. He's not an every snap kind of linebacker either so when he gets in the game he makes the most of his opportunities.

"We're very anxious, you can see it in guy's face today we're all locked in, on point and everybody's communicating," Alexander said before the game. "I feel legendary this week. We all feel legendary."

Will Clapp- Saints Center

Clapp has been on and off the Saints roster for a number of years now as a utility offensive lineman who can plug in where needed. Depth at the guard spot has been particularly tricky with the recent injury to Andrus Peat. Tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk have also missed the last few practices and didn't play last week so Clapp could be insurance on the outside as well.

Tre'Davious White- Bills Cornerback

An All-Pro cornerback, White has been a lockdown defender since entering the league in 2017. He's a true No. 1 corner who will shut down an opponent's No. 1 receiver on a given week, combining for 41 tackles and five passes defended in 2021.

He's returning back to his home state for this matchup with the Saints so the former Tigers star will want to put on a show for all his family and friends.