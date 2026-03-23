Jaxon Smith-Njigba Signs Record-Setting Contract to Stay With Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba might not be a household name with NFL awards show presenters, but the Seahawks seem to think highly of the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. On Monday, they announced a record-breaking contract extension with the star wide receiver that will make him the highest paid wide receiver in league history, according to ESPN.

Smith's new four-year extension could be worth up to $168.6 million, but more importantly it includes more than $120 million guaranteed.

Smith-Njigba is now the highest paid non-quarterback or edge rusher in the NFL by average annual salary. His $42.15 million average salary beats out Ja'Marr Chase's $40.25 million annual salary and he's currently right between Matthew Stafford's $42 million and Daniel Jones's $44 million a year.

Smith-Njigba, a first round pick out of Ohio State in 2023 had 10 touchdowns, 119 catches and led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards last season. All three were career highs. In three postseason games he had 17 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

With JSN starring for the Seahawks last season the team had the third-highest scoring offense in the league and Sam Darnold finished fifth in passing yards. With all that regular season and postseason success of the offense the Seahawks also rewarded Darnold with a three-year, $100.5 million contract following their Super Bowl victory.

The big cost of the new deals for the Seahawks stars was letting Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III leave to sign with the Chiefs. Cornerback Devon Weatherspoon, who they also drafted in the first round in 2023, is next up for a rich new deal in Seattle this offseason.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated