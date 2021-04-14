Players to Watch at LSU Football Spring Game

Whether you're in attendance or watching from home, LSU's spring game is the first prime opportunity to see some of the most talented players on the Tigers roster in this new environment. New schemes, new coaches and new mindset will all be in full effect as the program moves into an important summer with new players on the way.

There will be a few players held out for injury purposes as the running back position will be pretty depleted with no John Emery or Kevontre Bradford. Coach Ed Orgeron also said that cornerback Elias Ricks and defensive end Ali Gaye will likely not play due to injury as well.

Even with those absence, everyone watching the Tigers on Saturday will have plenty to look forward to. Here are a handful of players to keep a close eye on during the spring game.

The Receivers

Kayshon Boutte is the given out of this group in terms of playing time and sheer volume of opportunity but outside of him, Orgeron and the staff are still looking for consistency with the receiver group. Freshman Deion Smith is a strong candidate for snaps but he's only just returned to practice due to injury.

Jaray Jenkins and Jontre Kirklin are veterans with this group while Koy Moore and Trey Palmer are electric athletes who could be an option as well. But this is a group with a lot of ironing out to do between now and the fall. Of course this will be aided once Chris Hilton, Malik Nabers, Jack Bech and Brian Thomas arrive this summer as more weapons for this offense.

"I think we have a ways to go in that. Deion Smith practiced for the first time. He looked good, really good. Some guys are making some improvement," Orgeron said. "Obviously, Jaray Jenkins was out a couple weeks. He's a good hand. We have two other great young receivers coming in. We expect them to play, but we need some help there. We go back to the championship season where we had Terrace Marshall, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire catching passes so we have some work to do there."

Jay Ward (S)

Ward has been one of the stars of spring camp, certainly one of the most talked about as his move from cornerback to safety has been well documented. Whether it was the interception on his knees against Florida or the blocked field goal that saved the Arkansas game, Ward had his moments last year where he proved he could be a turnover machine.

He'll be a valuable piece next to a veteran like Todd Harris, with Jordan Toles and Derrick Davis Jr. also in the fold. This summer, highly touted freshman Sage Ryan arrives on campus as well as fellow freshman Matthew Langlois to round out the depth chart. But Saturday is a big audition for Ward to prove he's starting safety material.

"I'm a playmaker for one. So they put me on the field, depth has been kind of low and I was the best fit," Ward said. "Coach Jones preaches a lot about turnovers and that's what I'm all about."

Dwight McGlothern (CB)

McGlothern has flown under the radar a bit since arriving on campus as he hasn't received much attention being stuck behind Derek Stingley, Elias Ricks, Cordale Flott and Jay Ward. But with Ward moving to safety and Ricks out most of the spring with an injury, it's given McGlothern an opportunity that he's taken advantage of.

Flott is in the slot and Stingley is on the outside, that second cornerback spot has opened up this spring. It's likely that Ricks once healthy, will come back and take that job over. But if McGlothern can make one more lasting impression on the coaching staff, he could make a strong case for more snaps come this fall.

"I'm really impressed with Dwight McGlothern. I think the guy's done a tremendous job," Orgeron said. "He's tall. He's 6-2. He has tremendous skills. He can change direction. He showed out a little bit this spring."

Navonteque Strong (LB)

Strong is one of the newbies on this roster but has adapted to life in the SEC very quickly because of his hard nosed hitting. It wouldn't be a bit surprising to see him line up with Damone Clark in the starting rotation on the first team as he's drawn rave reviews all season.

Clark, Strong, Josh White and Antoine Sampah are the current inside linebackers working for snaps while Clemson transfer Mike Jones Jr. and freshman Greg Penn are set to arrive in the summer. But the guy affectionately known as "Bugg" in the locker room is making an early impression on the coaching staff and teammates.

"When we put them pads on, if you want a thumper, Bugg is your guy," Clark said. "Seeing Bugg come in from JUCO and he didn't know anybody at first, so he was quiet. Now that he knows us and knows the team, he is more open. It's an open competition in the room each day.

"He doesn't talk much, he just does the things he says he is going to do. It shows who he is as a person and a player," defensive lineman Ali Gaye added. "He doesn't say much, but he let's his work do the talking. He is definitely someone coming in that is going to make an immediate impact."