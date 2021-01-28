LSU's Trio at the Senior Bowl Making Waves During Early Practices

While junior prosepcts like Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall have a pretty good handle on where their draft stock lies ahead of April's 2021 NFL Draft, for three LSU seniors, this has been an extremely important week.

But receiver Racey McMath, linebacker Jabril Cox and safety JaCoby Stevens have been among the players who have made strong impressions in the early practice sessions. In practice video released by the Senior Bowl on Wednesday, McMath hauled in a long touchdown from Alabama quarterback Mac Jones while Stevens was able to deflect a pass that led to an interception for his team.

The game, which is set to kickoff on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on NFL Network with limited fans in attendance, is a big moment for Cox, Stevens and McMath. Cox, the senior linebacker who played one season in Baton Rouge is likely the player with the highest draft stock entering the week, at one point being considered a first round pick in the preseason.

An uneven season from the LSU defense has likely affected the draft sticks of Cox and Stevens at least a little bit so that's why this week is so important for them. However, Cox has made a great impression on talent evaluators this week in the first few practices.

One national draft analyst, Matt Miller, who's been in Hoover this week, believes that Cox has exponentially improved his draft stock, calling him a top 40 prospect by week's end.

The three also had their measurements taken with one of the noticeable differences being Stevens weight at 216 pounds. Stevens was consistently in the 230 range at LSU but by dropping some weight, might allow him to be a little quicker in coverage. Here are the measurements on LSU's three players from this week's activities at the Senior Bowl:

WR Racey McMath, LSU

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 224

Wing: 79”

Arm: 31 1/2”

Hand: 9 1/4”

LB Jabril Cox, LSU

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 233

Wing: 79 1/2”

Arm: 32 3/4”

Hand: 8 3/4”

S Jacoby Stevens, LSU

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 216

Wing: 77 3/8”

Arm: 31 3/4”

Hand: 9 1/4”