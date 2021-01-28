FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU's Trio at the Senior Bowl Making Waves During Early Practices

Cox, McMath and Stevens trying to improve draft stock with NFL teams watching
Author:
Publish date:

While junior prosepcts like Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall have a pretty good handle on where their draft stock lies ahead of April's 2021 NFL Draft, for three LSU seniors, this has been an extremely important week.

But receiver Racey McMath, linebacker Jabril Cox and safety JaCoby Stevens have been among the players who have made strong impressions in the early practice sessions. In practice video released by the Senior Bowl on Wednesday, McMath hauled in a long touchdown from Alabama quarterback Mac Jones while Stevens was able to deflect a pass that led to an interception for his team. 

The game, which is set to kickoff on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on NFL Network with limited fans in attendance, is a big moment for Cox, Stevens and McMath. Cox, the senior linebacker who played one season in Baton Rouge is likely the player with the highest draft stock entering the week, at one point being considered a first round pick in the preseason.

An uneven season from the LSU defense has likely affected the draft sticks of Cox and Stevens at least a little bit so that's why this week is so important for them. However, Cox has made a great impression on talent evaluators this week in the first few practices.

One national draft analyst, Matt Miller, who's been in Hoover this week, believes that Cox has exponentially improved his draft stock, calling him a top 40 prospect by week's end. 

The three also had their measurements taken with one of the noticeable differences being Stevens weight at 216 pounds. Stevens was consistently in the 230 range at LSU but by dropping some weight, might allow him to be a little quicker in coverage. Here are the measurements on LSU's three players from this week's activities at the Senior Bowl:

WR Racey McMath, LSU
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 224
Wing: 79”
Arm: 31 1/2”
Hand: 9 1/4”

LB Jabril Cox, LSU
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 233
Wing: 79 1/2”
Arm: 32 3/4”
Hand: 8 3/4”

S Jacoby Stevens, LSU
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 216
Wing: 77 3/8”
Arm: 31 3/4”
Hand: 9 1/4”

USATSI_14997024 (1)
Football

LSU's Trio at the Senior Bowl Making Waves During Early Practices

USATSI_13924879
Football

Ed Orgeron and His Family Can Mark the Date for LSU Football's Matchup With McNeese State

USATSI_15273431
Football

Which Schemes Make the Most Sense For LSU Football in 2021?

USATSI_14986108 (2)
Football

SEC Releases LSU 2021 Football Schedule

daronte
Football

LSU Defensive Coordinator Daronte Jones Aligns With What Tigers Looking For in Search

USATSI_15336336 (1)
Football

Ed Orgeron Talks National Signing Day, How LSU Football Hopes to Fill Final Few Spots in 2021

USATSI_15399336
Football

What LSU Must Do to Improve As a Secondary With Daronte Jones Now on Board

USATSI_15375087
Basketball

Late Offensive Spurt Helps LSU Basketball Beat Texas A&M 78-66