Three LSU Football Players to Watch in 2022 Texas Bowl

The Tigers continue bowl preparation in Houston as they get ready to face off against Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Tuesday night. Interim head coach Brad Davis has this unit fighting for one another, and with one game remaining after a rollercoaster season, this team is looking to end on a high note.

With a number of players absent due to injury or opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, the Tigers will look to their young guys to step up and fill the void. Here are three players to watch closely Tuesday night against the Wildcats.

Corey Kiner (RB)

Can freshman running back Corey Kiner step up with Tyrion Davis-Price opting out? After the Tigers starting back declared for the NFL Draft, LSU will look to Kiner to carry much of the load. The electrifying back took significant snaps during the regular season, but now looking to take over the starting role, it’ll be interesting to monitor Kiner’s growth.

He’s shown flashes of what Clyde Edwards-Helaire brought to the table for LSU in 2019, though that brings lofty expectations. Look for Kiner to bring a different dynamic to this offense, able to bounce the ball outside and make something out of nothing. Known for making highlight reel plays, he brings a different element to this LSU backfield.

With John Emery returning next season, Kiner will be looking to prove himself to this new coaching staff Tuesday night as a potential RB1 candidate heading into next fall. The run game will be a major factor against the Wildcats with LSU’s quarterback situation still up in the air. Look for Kiner to assert himself as a key playmaker Tuesday.

Malik Nabers (WR)

Another breakout freshman for the Tigers was Malik Nabers, who really came out of his shell towards the latter end of the season. Putting up efficient numbers in the Tigers final few games and becoming one of Max Johnson’s most reliable targets, Nabers earned a spot on the Freshman All-SEC team.

"Malik's a stud,” quarterback Max Johnson said after the ULM game. “He's done a good job of being aggressive and going up and attacking the ball.”

Looking to carry his late season heroics into the bowl game, Nabers has the chance to show this new coaching staff what he’s about and insert himself as a weapon next to Kayshon Boutte in the fall. Like Boutte did in his freshman campaign, Nabers finished his first season on a high note with plenty of room to grow.

Nabers thrives at breaking his defender off at the line of scrimmage and getting to his spots effortlessly, virtually always open. But even on contested balls, Nabers does a great job of reaching the ball at its highest point and making highlight plays consistently.

Maason Smith (DL)

Arguably the most productive freshman on this LSU roster other than Jack Bech, defensive lineman Maason Smith was a true force this season. With the Tigers front four battling injuries all year, Smith stepped up to the plate when needed most this season, and it’ll be much of the same Tuesday with Neil Farrell and Glen Logan declaring for the NFL Draft.

Smith finished the 2021 season with 15 total pressures in eight games, tallying 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks.In a year where the Tigers saw a number of freshman make a name for themselves, Smith has the chance to be one of the best. A frame that is already well suited for the SEC, his sheer strength and quick movements defy what someone his size should be able to do on the gridiron.

An early enrollee, Smith earned praise from his teammates before the 2021 season, dating back to spring ball. Going up against a veteran heavy offensive line early in his career has helped his growth tremendously.

"Maason, that kid is a dog. I can already see it now," offensive lineman Ed Ingram said. "When he's out there playing, you can just see how mean and nasty he is. This dude, he's a hard player. I've gone against him a couple of times and he's given me problems. He's a good pass rusher, he rushes with intent.”

Look for Smith to continue his excellent freshman campaign Tuesday night against Kansas State, pressuring the quarterback consistently. With a young front four suiting up against the Wildcats, Smith has an opportunity to show Brian Kelly and this new coaching staff he’s different than the rest.