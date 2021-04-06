LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Seeing Improvement During Spring Camp Throughout Roster

We've reached the homestretch of spring camp as the Tigers have just a handful of practices remaining before concluding spring ball with the annual "Spring Game" on April 17 in Tiger Stadium.

The last few weeks for the players have been an introduction of what to expect from the new offensive and defensive staffs, with installation and understanding being the two main focuses. In that time, coach Ed Orgeron and his staff have started to piece together the players they feel should see starting time come fall at various positions.



Quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, linebacker and safety are the main positions up for grabs and starting with the linebacker core, Orgeron is bringing back the "Giants" drill to the program. The drill is essentially used to test the toughness of the linebackers, who line up against an offensive lineman for a one-on-one block.

Coming into the spring, Orgeron admitted the linebacker position was one he felt uneasy about but said on Off the Bench that it's been one of the surprises of camp so far.

"We felt like we had to get more physical at the linebacker position," Orgeron said. "I was really concerned about the linebacker position because there's some new guys there but those guys for the most part have had a great spring. Bugg Strong is coming in, I think our graduate transfer from Clemson is gonna help us out and I think we're gonna be strong at linebacker."

Another one of those up for grabs positions is the running back situation on offense and Orgeron was very pleased when he announced that both Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery are back after dealing with minor injuries that hampered their spring.

Davis-Price and Emery figure to receive heavy competition from freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin when they get to campus this summer but Orgeron said both veteran backs ran the ball well on Thursday before the team split for easter break.

"Tyrion Davis-Price had two explosive plays of 25 yards or more, John Emery did a great job. Those guys look like the backs I recruited," Orgeron said.

While the defensive line is certainly one of the deeper groups on this roster, there are a few surprise names that Orgeron threw out Tuesday morning as gaining the attention of the coaching staff, starting with Joseph Evans. Senior Glen Logan has been battling an injury of late and Orgeron said Evans has looked like the most well rounded interior lineman on the roster over the last few weeks.

Evans has gone back and forth from the defensive line to the offensive line during his career but has seemingly found a home on the inside.

"I think Joe Evans right now is our best interior defensive lineman. He's making plays, doing a great job," Orgeron said. "Maason Smith is one of our top inside pass rushers, he's definitely going to play on third down. Jaquelin Roy is a good inside pass rusher so we're attacking more and getting up the field."

The team had an extended weekend for the easter holiday, which couldn't have come at a better time according to Orgeron, who said the team came back refreshed and focused for the final stretch of spring camp.