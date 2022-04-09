Tigers Practice Report: Another High Energy 11-on-11 Period for LSU Football

LSU's 11-on-11 periods have been high energy, competitive and productive battles, with Saturday's most recent practice being no exception.

The media got to view most of the full team drives, with Jayden Daniels and Walker Howard leading the way behind center. There were many notes to take away from the 20 minute viewing and the rotations were indeed intriguing. Brian Kelly did mention he was impressed with intensity of the scrimmage portion but there's no doubt that there is still plenty to work on.

But once again the purple and gold were without one of their expected coverage corners Jarrick Bernard-Converse, the Oklahoma State transfer, who hasn't been seen since the first week of spring. Kelly told reporters on Saturday that Bernard-Converse has a Jones fracture that has been repaired, with the hopes he'll be available for June workouts.

On the field, there was plenty of competition between the offense and defense, which is something Kelly admittedly can't stand as ideally the goal is for the team to be pulling in the same direction together.

Thomas working with Nabers(slot), Jenkins, Kiner/Emery and Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels and Walker Howard ran a series a piece during the 11-on-11 portion of practice open to the media. Overall the success of the offense primarily came through the RPO with Daniels, while Howard was able to show off his running ability and his immense arm potential.

The offensive line has been one of the bigger stories of the spring session so far, with Will Campbell, Xavier Hill, Charles Turner, Miles Frazier and Cam Wire earning first team reps with Daniels. Frazier also rotated in at left tackles with Tremond Shorts at guard, Fitzgerald West at center, Kardell Thomas at right guard and Marcus Dumervil at right tackle.

Kelly likes the flexibility this group has athletically and physically when on the field and that's why there's been so much rotation thus far along the o-line.

Jordan Toles was working as a boundary corner with transfer Mekhi Garner the other boundary and Greg Brooks at the nickel. At safety, Joe Foucha and Jay Ward were the two safeties, with Foucha having a nice tackle for loss.

Up front BJ Ojulari, Mekhi Wingo, Maason Smith and Ali Gaye were the front four working with the first team while Mike Jones and Greg Penn were the primary linebackers. Penn made a really nice play in the backfield on a tackle for loss on John Emery.

Walker Howard also showed off running ability. Also hit Lacy on a 65-yard go route down the field.

The highlight of the afternoon was the freshman Howard hitting transfer Kyren Lacy in stride