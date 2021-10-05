October 5, 2021
Tiger Practice Report: Notes as LSU Prepares for Matchup Against No. 16 Kentucky

Flott, Ricks and Bech among the players who were wearing non-contact jerseys in practice on Tuesday
LSU was back at the outdoor facility following its first SEC loss of the season and plenty of storylines taking over the state of the program. But that could not be further from the players and coaches minds on Tuesday.

Still missing from practice was cornerback Derek Stingley, whose status for the rest of this season is still without a firm timetable for a possible return. Stingley visited with a doctor in Green Bay to get a second opinion on the leg injury that he reaggrevated in practice right before the start of SEC play. 

Also absent from practice was running back John Emery, who's still sitting in on team meetings but nursing a hamstring injury he suffered in practice last week. 


One of the headlines heading into this week is how the offense will be able to respond and make the play calling a bit easier for everyone involved. It’s something that’s impossible to discern by watching 15 minutes of practice during individual drills but the focus was there on Tuesday.

Johnson and the running backs were working on various run schemes. The offensive line was off to the side working on its various blocking sets while the defensive backs were working with tackling dummies. 


Among the players in gold non-contact jerserys were defensive backs Todd Harris, Cordale Flott, Elias Ricks, edge rusher Ali Gaye, linebacker Navonteque Strong, tight end Jack Bech and running back Kevontre Bradford. The defensive backs in particular took a pounding in the Auburn loss coach Ed Orgeron said. 

While the team expects many of them to be available for the Kentucky game, there were a good number who were limited during individual drills. Flott is one of those players the Tigers can't possibly afford to lose come game time as his play in the SEC has been stellar. 

