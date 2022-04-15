Tiger Practice Report: LSU Players Return to Field, Others Absent

Tigers see Bech, Ojulari return but there are a few more who pop up on absentee list

It was one of the warmer days out at the LSU practice facility for spring ball and there was plenty to takeaway from the day.

On the field, Jordan Toles continues to get work at boundary cornerback as the Tigers search for depth on the outside in the secondary. Additionally, Sage Ryan is working at nickel, a spot he played well in stretches during his true freshman season.

There was also time to catch the offensive and defensive linemen go back and forth in one on one drills, one of the more popular segments of practice this spring. Transfer Miles Frazier had a nice win over interior lineman Maason Smith while Tremond Shorts continues to be shifted around, spending time at left guard on Thursday.

As for the injury report, wide receiver Jack Bech and BJ Ojulari returned to the field after missing the portion of practice open to the media on Tuesday but there were a few players not in pads on out on the practice field. Running back John Emery wasn't present and neither was receiver Chris Hilton, though Hilton was seen catching passes in gym clothes with the quarterbacks off to the side.

This is the first practice the veteran running back has missed after being one of the bright spots for the first half of spring camp. Word out of the program is he's discovered a renewed focus since the start of the semester, after missing the entire 2021 season.

WBRZ’s Michael Cauble got a good look at what happened and it doesn’t look great.

As for Hilton, the speedy redshirt freshman has also had moments to shine alongside Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers, Jaray Jenkins and Bech. The fact he was off to the side catching some passes from the quarterbacks is also a good sign the injury isn't all too serious.

Since showing up to LSU, Brian Kelly has preached about the importance of being present even if a player isn't participating in practice or workouts. We've seen Kayshon Boutte and injured safety Major Burns out on the field when not actually participating on the field.

It'll be interesting to see how healthy this team can stay as it prepares to learn more about potential roles for the players ahead of the spring game on April 23.