Tiger Practice Report: LSU's Tyrion Davis-Price Absent, Secondary Working on Coverage

LSU has been hard pressed to find practice time outside because of the rain in recent weeks, but on a humid Tuesday afternoon the Tigers received an assist from mother nature. Running back Tyrion Davis-Price was not at the portion of practice open to the media.

LSU coach Orgeron said there was a chance senior defensive tackle Glen Logan would be ready for the Tigers' SEC opener against Auburn. Logan was seen in a gold non-contact jersey along with safety Jay Ward, receivers Trey Palmer and Devonta Lee and running back Armoni Goodwin.

Ward is expected to be ready for the SEC opener against Mississippi State this weekend.

One of the storylines entering week one of conference play is how LSU can build on its success by going with a faster tempo. A couple of the nuanced details that worked was moving Kayshon Boutte into the slot and getting some of the freshman receivers in one on one matchups on the outside.

It's a concept this offense will only continue to grow and it was also interesting to see freshman running back Corey Kiner get some first team reps with Max Johnson during the short session open to the media. Below you can see Kiner, Goodwin, as well as John Emery and Kevontre Bradford getting some work in with the quarterbacks.

Orgeron did say Tuesday that Davis-Price is still the starter but with the junior running back absent, it's a good opportunity for Kiner and Goodwin to show why they should be more involved.

As far as the defense is concerned, the main takeaway was the work the defensive backs and safeties were putting in. Rarely before this season had the corners and safeties actually worked together during individual drills. With the defense preparing for the air raid offense, this week was an exception as corners, safeties and linebackers were running through various coverages during the session.