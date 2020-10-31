Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU Football at Auburn

LSU is looking to get back over the .500 mark with a win over Auburn on CBS Saturday afternoon. The purple and gold are coming off a significant win over South Carolina that built confidence and trust in the changes the program utilized during the program's bye week.

Now that performance must be carried over to a run first, misdirection offense that is meant to throw defenses out of position. As kickoff nears, here are some pregame notes and storylines to follow heading into the critical SEC West matchup.

Pregame Notes

The home team in the LSU-Auburn series has won 17 of the last 20 meetings dating back to 2000 when Auburn beat LSU 34-17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

LSU is 31-22-1 all-time against Auburn, which includes a 3-0 mark under Ed Orgeron. LSU has won three straight and four of its last five against Auburn. The last four games between the teams have been decided by a total of 13 points. Last year, LSU beat Auburn, 23-20, in Tiger Stadium.

LSU is 14-2 under Orgeron in games played during the month of October.

The Tigers are 7-7-1 on Halloween Night in program history and have met Auburn one other time on Halloween with LSU coming out on top in 1908, 10-2.

On Halloween night In 1959, Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon returned a punt for an 89 yard touchdown against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium. The return occurred late in the fourth quarter and provided the only touchdown score in the game, as the Tigers won 7-3.

TJ Finley became the sixth 18-year-old to start at quarterback for LSU since WWII; he’s the third youngest among the group.

His 276 yards is the most by an LSU true freshman QB in their first start in program history - previous was Herb Tyler with 208 in 1995.

True freshman CB Eli Ricks – who returned an interception for a TD against South Carolina – leads the nation in interceptions with 3.

7 - Terrace Marshall Jr. has caught at TD pass in seven straight games, which ties the school-record.

11 - Consecutive games LSU has scored at least 30 points dating back to Alabama game last year.

14 - LSU leads the SEC in sacks with 14, an average of 3.5 per game.

23 - Straight games LSU has had at least one passing touchdown.

Pregame Stories to Read

Auburn Scheme Provides Unique Challenge for LSU Defense

Terrace Marshall's Historic Start to 2020 Season

"Dynamic Duo" of Ty Davis-Price and John Emery Fueling Running Game

Predictions: LSU Picks Up Road Win in High Scoring Affair

Ed Orgeron Final Updates Ahead of Auburn Matchup

Three Players to Watch: LSU at Auburn