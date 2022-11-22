LSU Preparing for 'Talented' Texas A&M Squad, Handle Business

It’s the regular season finale for Brian Kelly and his LSU squad as they hit the road to College Station for a big-time matchup against Texas A&M.

A team that has been incredibly disappointing this season, the Aggies will look to spoil the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes with an upset win, but the Bayou Bengals are treating it like every other game.

Kelly has detailed his “one game at a time” approach and it’s shown in preparation each week the Tigers suit up. Facing off against Jimbo Fisher in their first SEC duel, it has all the makings of being an instant classic.

Here’s an early look at the Aggies:

Inconsistent Player Availability

It’s hard to know which Texas A&M squad you’re going to get each week with the state of this current roster. The Aggies have had multiple players suspended while also battling the injury bug all season long.

Heading into the LSU matchup, they’ll return a number of players from both the flu and injury, but their depth remains a concern as they reach the final game of their season. At quarterback specifically it’s been a mixed bag.

Starting the season with Haynes King then flipping to former LSU signal-caller Max Johnson before finally giving true freshman Connor Weigman the keys, they’ve gone in different directions on a weekly basis.

Despite the Tigers having limited game film on each quarterback, this defensive line will be prepared for whoever is lining up under center for the Aggies.

Evan Stewart Heroics

If there is one youngster who has been Mr. Reliable for the Aggies this season, it’s freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart. The do-it-all, electrifying wideout has been sensational for Texas A&M when on the field and is certainly a player to monitor come Saturday.

Stewart has missed a few games this season, but despite limited availability, Coach Fisher is “hopeful” his pass catcher will be back on the field for the season finale against the Tigers.

This LSU secondary has hit their stride as of late. Led by Mekhi Garner, they’ve been lockdown over the last few games and will look to carry that momentum against a receiver who has all the tools to be a threat on Saturday in College Station.

Defensive Reliability

The Aggies’ offense has been in shambles all season, but their defense has held their own when called upon. It’s been a work in progress, but this unit has certainly been a “bright” spot in the midst of a season that has been a disappointment.

In the secondary, Demani Richardson has provided stability along with his fellow defensive backs, which could give the Tigers some trouble. Last weekend against UAB, Jayden Daniels shook back in a big way to elevate the Tigers’ passing game, but the level of competition will certainly be different when facing the Aggies.

Look for LSU and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to throw a mixed bag at Texas A&M. Utilizing Daniels’ legs in the RPO could see success against an Aggies defensive line that hasn’t quite looked the part this season while throwing in their fair share of short, quick passes.