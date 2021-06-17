Sports Illustrated home
Three LSU Football Players Named to Preseason Walter Camp All America Teams

Stingley, York named to first team while Elias Ricks earns second team nod
Author:
Publish date:

LSU was already believed to have the best one-two cornerback punch in all of college football entering the 2021 season. That was only reaffirmed Thursday when cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Elias Ricks as well as kicker Cade York were named to the preseason Walter Camp All America teams. 

It's the first preseason all american teams that have been released and likely not the last that will feature all three Tigers' stars. Stingley and York were both named to the first team while Ricks earned second team honors. 

Stingley, who will sport LSU's No. 7 this season, enters 2021 as one of the most hyped college prospects in the country. Even after an up and down sophomore season that included multiple injuries, Stingley is viewed as a top five pick because of his rare technique, ball skills and athleticism. If Stingley were to be named an All-American this season, he'd join Tommy Casanova as the only LSU player to earn All-American honors in three seasons with the program.

He and Ricks will be the cornerstones to getting this secondary back on track under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Throughout the 2020 season, communication between the back half of the defense was always an issue, leading to muliple blown coverages and explosive plays per game.  

Ricks proved to be the most consistent defensive back a season ago, as he also was named to various freshman All-American teams after a season that saw him record four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns and nine pass deflections. 

As for York, he returns as one of the nation's best placekickers, following an All-American season of his own that saw him drill 18-of-21 field goals including that 57-yarder that won the purple and gold that thrilling Saturday night battle at Florida. 

All three will be critical to the Tigers' success in 2021 and it won't be the last time they earn preseason recognition. 

