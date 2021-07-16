LSU Football Well Represented on FanNation Preseason All-SEC Teams

Fall camp is just around the corner for LSU football and with the return of multiple veteran pieces to a roster that underperformed in 2020, nobody really knows what to expect with this 2021 squad.

The preseason is also a good time to project and over the week, the SEC publishers for the FanNation network compiled a list of preseason All-SEC teams and predictions on where each team would finish. These were the results:

As for the selection process:

• Instead of two running backs, three wide receivers were selected.

• Defensively, there was no set formation used. The core voting featured three linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs, with the final spot going to the player with the most overall votes. It turned out to be a defensive back on both the first and second teams.

• Ties were not broken.

• Every school in the SEC had players receive votes.

Preseason All-SEC

First team

Offense

QB: JT Daniels, Georgia

RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR: John Metchie III, Alabama

WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

TE: Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M

OL: Evan Neal, Alabama

OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Defense

DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Christian Harris, Alabama

LB: Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB: Derek Stingley, LSU

DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB: Eli Ricks, LSU

DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

Specialists

K: Cade York, LSU

P: Jake Camarda, Georgia

PR: Derek Stingley, LSU

KR: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Second team

Offense

QB: Matt Corrall, Ole Miss

RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina

WR: Dontario Drummond, LSU

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Arik Gilbert, Georgia/Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

TE: Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL: Edward Ingram, LSU

OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia/Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C: Nick Brahms, Auburn/Liam Shanahan, LSU

Defense

DL: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL: Sam Williams Ole Miss

DL: Zachary Carter, Florida

LB: Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB: Brenton Cox, Florida; Owen Pappoe, Auburn; Mike Jones Jr., LSU

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB: Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB: Lewis Cine, Georgia/Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Specialists

K: Will Reichard, Alabama; Anders Carlson, Auburn

P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee; Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia/Ainias Smith Texas A&M

KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Predicted Players of the Year

Offense: JT Daniels, Georgia

Defense: Christian Harris, Alabama/Derek Stingley, LSU

Special teams: Jake Camarda, Georgia

Predicted Order of Finish

East

1 Georgia

2 Florida

3 Kentucky

4 Missouri

5 South Carolina

6 Tennessee

7 Vanderbilt

West

1 Alabama

2 Texas A&M

3 Ole Miss

4 LSU

5 Auburn

6 Arkansas

7 Mississippi State

SEC champion: Georgia