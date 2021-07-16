LSU Football Well Represented on FanNation Preseason All-SEC Teams
Fall camp is just around the corner for LSU football and with the return of multiple veteran pieces to a roster that underperformed in 2020, nobody really knows what to expect with this 2021 squad.
The preseason is also a good time to project and over the week, the SEC publishers for the FanNation network compiled a list of preseason All-SEC teams and predictions on where each team would finish. These were the results:
As for the selection process:
• Instead of two running backs, three wide receivers were selected.
• Defensively, there was no set formation used. The core voting featured three linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs, with the final spot going to the player with the most overall votes. It turned out to be a defensive back on both the first and second teams.
• Ties were not broken.
• Every school in the SEC had players receive votes.
Preseason All-SEC
First team
Offense
QB: JT Daniels, Georgia
RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR: John Metchie III, Alabama
WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
TE: Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M
OL: Evan Neal, Alabama
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Defense
DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Christian Harris, Alabama
LB: Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB: Derek Stingley, LSU
DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB: Eli Ricks, LSU
DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
Specialists
K: Cade York, LSU
P: Jake Camarda, Georgia
PR: Derek Stingley, LSU
KR: Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Second team
Offense
QB: Matt Corrall, Ole Miss
RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina
WR: Dontario Drummond, LSU
WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR: Arik Gilbert, Georgia/Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
TE: Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL: Edward Ingram, LSU
OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia/Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C: Nick Brahms, Auburn/Liam Shanahan, LSU
Defense
DL: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
DL: Sam Williams Ole Miss
DL: Zachary Carter, Florida
LB: Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB: Brenton Cox, Florida; Owen Pappoe, Auburn; Mike Jones Jr., LSU
DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia
DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB: Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB: Lewis Cine, Georgia/Derion Kendrick, Georgia
Specialists
K: Will Reichard, Alabama; Anders Carlson, Auburn
P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee; Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia/Ainias Smith Texas A&M
KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Predicted Players of the Year
Offense: JT Daniels, Georgia
Defense: Christian Harris, Alabama/Derek Stingley, LSU
Special teams: Jake Camarda, Georgia
Predicted Order of Finish
East
1 Georgia
2 Florida
3 Kentucky
4 Missouri
5 South Carolina
6 Tennessee
7 Vanderbilt
West
1 Alabama
2 Texas A&M
3 Ole Miss
4 LSU
5 Auburn
6 Arkansas
7 Mississippi State
SEC champion: Georgia