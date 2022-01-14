LSU Still With Pressing Need to Add More Offensive Linemen to 2022 Roster

Tigers off to solid start, could still use more veteran help up front with 2022 offense rounding into form

LSU adds former Penn State running back Noah Cain from the Transfer Portal, and now it needs to add at least one more offensive lineman.

The Tigers lost its most productive running back from the 2021 season, Tyrion Davis-Price, to the NFL Draft. His loss will be difficult to overcome, but Noah Cain certainly helps to slow the bleeding. Once a citizen of Louisiana himself, Cain moves back to his home state and will help the Tigers this season. To maximize his talents and that of other running backs like Corey Kiner, Josh Williams, and Armoni Goodwin, the offensive line needs more talent additions as well.

First off, five-year contributor Austin Deculus will move on from offensive tackle with the Tigers with the hopes of joining a NFL franchise. LSU also lost Chasen Hines at offensive guard, Liam Shanahan at center, and Ed Ingram at guard. Losing four offensive lineman in one wave is hard to endure. The only returner will be offensive tackle Cameron Wire, who will be a senior next fall for LSU.

LSU has very gifted offensive tackle Will Campbell joining the program from Monroe (Neville), and he might just be the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle. Campbell actually starting this next season is not out of the question, as he’s really that good of an athlete and talented football player.

In addition, LSU has another offensive tackle in Bo Bordelon from Isidore Newman in New Orleans coming to Baton Rouge. While he may need a year to physically mature, Brodelon can certainly help build depth and possibly play in 2022 if absolutely needed. He’s likely better suited to sit out this season, however, and make a run at playing in 2023.

The third and final high school player that’s joining the Tigers, at least thus far, would be Emery Jones from nearby Baton Rouge (Catholic). He’s a massive player at 6-4, 340-pounds. He should fit right in at offensive guard.

The Tigers already added offensive tackle Miles Frazier, as he joins the fold after playing and starting one season at Florida International as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He will have a chance to compete at tackle and possibly at guard as well. Now, the Tigers need to find that additional Transfer Portal player to help cement the starting lineup. Adding two would certainly be a good idea if the right fit can be had.

The Tigers could also find a junior college player to help the roster, but finding immediate help along the offensive line from the high school ranks seems to be a very unlikely scenario. There simply are very few top-notch offensive lineman left to sign.

That’s why the Tigers need to be patient with the Transfer Portal. There will be more offensive lineman that transfer after spring practice, and that’s where LSU has a great chance to add a really good football player.

Again, losing four players from one starting unit is hard to overcome. That’s why LSU must be diligent about which player(s) it signs between now and the start of spring practice. There’s going to be several more good players that can be added if the coaching staff for the Tigers are patient enough to wait it out.