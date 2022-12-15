LSU Priority Target Sets Commitment Date

LSU target Jordan Hall has included the Tigers in his top four schools alongside Georgia, Alabama and Florida. Along with announcing he will commit to a program on Dec. 22, Hall will also sign on the same day during the early signing period.

The Florida native, and 4-star defensive lineman, has racked up an impressive offer list with over 30 schools extending him the opportunity to join their squad, but after trimming his list, the Tigers are still in the mix.

Hall has received significant buzz to Georgia as of late. A history of developing rich talent at the defensive line position, Head Coach Kirby Smart has his foot on the gas for him, but LSU DL coach Jamar Cain continues to make an impact in Hall’s recruiting process.

The Tigers have already lost captain BJ Ojulari to the NFL Draft, and with Ali Gaye out of eligibility, it leaves this defensive line lacking depth.

With a priority in adding a few extra bodies this offseason up front, Hall would put this program in great position going forward, but LSU certainly has some ground to make up ahead of his Dec. 22 decision date.

LSU Will Add Defensive Linemen via Transfer Portal

What does Jaquelin Roy? Ojulari’s stock has soared over the course of the last two years, prompting him to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, but as for Roy, it certainly fell this season.

Roy could benefit off of an extra year in Baton Rouge. Therefore, this position group will need to retool going into 2023. With Maason Smith returning, Mekhi Wingo looking to take an even bigger role next year, Quency Wiggins stepping in and a few more talented guys up front, this unit will need a couple of savvy veterans.

Jamar Cain has proven to be one of the top recruiters in the country at the defensive line position. How will he utilize the portal this month? LSU has dished out an offer to Western Michigan defensive tackle Braden Fiske and others this month.

Fiske has played five years of college football, but remains with one final year of eligibility. He finished the 2022 season with 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, seven quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. For his collegiate career, he’s tallied 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks across his career.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too” Kelly said. “So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.

“So we need to grow and you’ve got to do that by recruiting freshmen and giving them the opportunity to step on the field and develop. And you can’t do that if you keep bringing in freshmen at one position and then bringing a portal guy who has got one year and putting it in front of him.”