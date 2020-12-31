Report: LSU Football to Promote Analyst Russ Callaway to Full Time Coaching Position

With two open spots on offensive staff, Orgeron staying in house with one of the hires

Some clarity on the LSU coaching search was provided on Thursday as offensive analyst Russ Callaway is expected to be promoted to a full time coaching position on the LSU staff. The news was reported by FootballScoop.

It wasn't initially reported which position Callaway will be promoted to but currently the Tigers have vacancies at offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator after moving on from Scott Linehan and Steve Ensminger transitioning into an analyst role. Callaway does have experience in play calling, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Samford before being hired by LSU before the 2020 season.

In 2018, under Callaway's instruction, Samford led the FCS in passing yards and was given a tremendous stamp of approval from coach Ed Orgeron immediately after being hired.

"He is tremendous," Orgeron told Off the Bench over the summer. "I think Russ is going to be a great coach in college football. He already proved himself at Samford and had one of the best offenses in the country.

"He is Ensminger’s right hand man. He does a lot of work for us and has a lot of energy. I think he is a great young coach."

As an analyst, Callaway worked closely with Ensminger, breaking down film and drawing up various adjustments the offense could make to run more efficiently. There weren't many details provided about what his new role with the program will be but if the passing game coordinator job is ultimately his, Callaway will likely take on the role of third down and red zone play calling.

Those were two areas LSU struggled with a season ago and with Ensminger transitioning to that analyst role, both figure to continue to work closely together moving forward.

"Russ works strictly with Coach Ensminger as the offensive coordinator, so he is making cut ups and breaking down film and knows all the offense and the adjustments Ensminger has to make," Orgeron said. "He puts them on paper and sits by Ensminger’s side all day. Those two work great together."

LSU has coaching vacancies on the defensive side of the ball as well, looking for a new defensive coordinator, safeties coach and defensive line coach as well.