With LSU Reportedly in Mix for Arch Manning, What's the Next Key Step for Tigers?

To no surprise, 2023 quarterback Arch Manning, one of the prized recruits in the upcoming class, is back in the news.

After a successful junior season for Newman football, Manning is currently off playing basketball while also preparing for a busy final spring and summer of visits and recruiting buzz. Manning has been one of the most hyped and discussed recruits in recent memory, something that naturally comes with his name but heightened even more by his immense talent and potential.

Reports surfaced this week of some of the schools who are still on Manning's radar as the 2023 recruiting cycle really starts to heat up. Steve Wiltfong of 247sports recently reported that Ole Miss, Georgia, Alabama and Texas remain in firm contention for Manning's services but that Florida and LSU's new staffs are also starting to make their case as well.

Wiltfong reported that it's a "good bet" that the Tigers are among the programs Manning ultimately chooses to visit this spring and summer, along with those other five programs. The interest from Brian Kelly and the new staff certainly isn't surprising with Manning not only the top recruit in Louisiana but also the nation.

Getting that on campus visit when the recruiting dead period is lifted this spring will be absolutely essential to making a case. It's no small secret the tight relationships Manning has built with Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas' Steve Sarkisian but Kelly is also a highly respected coach with a veteran staff.

Manning told LSUCountry last fall that he'd probably have a "gut feeling" on where he wanted to go heading into his senior season after an offseason of visits and conversations.

“I think I'll have a good idea, a good feeling, probably around next summer or next spring,” Manning said. “Right now I have no idea.”

Those timelines are ever changing with high school recruits so it's really not known when Manning could actually zone in on a decision, though it makes sense that he could wait until after another round of visits.

Mike Denbrock comes to Baton Rouge after orchestrating Cincinnati's offense to the College Football Playoff and the addition of a young quarterbacks coach in Joe Sloan can't be overlooked either. There's no doubt that this new group will have a lot of ground to cover to overcome some of those relationships Manning has already built through the recruiting process.

The Tigers quarterback room is on a solid foundation long term with young quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard on the roster. The two will be gridlocked in spring competition with veteran Myles Brennan in year one under Kelly, setting up another interesting offseason for the quarterback room.