Skip to main content
Team(s)
LSU Tigers

With LSU Reportedly in Mix for Arch Manning, What's the Next Key Step for Tigers?

Getting Manning on campus, building relationship with new staff most important component to pursuit

To no surprise, 2023 quarterback Arch Manning, one of the prized recruits in the upcoming class, is back in the news. 

After a successful junior season for Newman football, Manning is currently off playing basketball while also preparing for a busy final spring and summer of visits and recruiting buzz. Manning has been one of the most hyped and discussed recruits in recent memory, something that naturally comes with his name but heightened even more by his immense talent and potential.

Reports surfaced this week of some of the schools who are still on Manning's radar as the 2023 recruiting cycle really starts to heat up. Steve Wiltfong of 247sports recently reported that Ole Miss, Georgia, Alabama and Texas remain in firm contention for Manning's services but that Florida and LSU's new staffs are also starting to make their case as well. 

Wiltfong reported that it's a "good bet" that the Tigers are among the programs Manning ultimately chooses to visit this spring and summer, along with those other five programs. The interest from Brian Kelly and the new staff certainly isn't surprising with Manning not only the top recruit in Louisiana but also the nation. 

Getting that on campus visit when the recruiting dead period is lifted this spring will be absolutely essential to making a case. It's no small secret the tight relationships Manning has built with Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas' Steve Sarkisian but Kelly is also a highly respected coach with a veteran staff.

Read More

Manning told LSUCountry last fall that he'd probably have a "gut feeling" on where he wanted to go heading into his senior season after an offseason of visits and conversations.

“I think I'll have a good idea, a good feeling, probably around next summer or next spring,” Manning said. “Right now I have no idea.”

Those timelines are ever changing with high school recruits so it's really not known when Manning could actually zone in on a decision, though it makes sense that he could wait until after another round of visits.

Mike Denbrock comes to Baton Rouge after orchestrating Cincinnati's offense to the College Football Playoff and the addition of a young quarterbacks coach in Joe Sloan can't be overlooked either. There's no doubt that this new group will have a lot of ground to cover to overcome some of those relationships Manning has already built through the recruiting process. 

The Tigers quarterback room is on a solid foundation long term with young quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard on the roster. The two will be gridlocked in spring competition with veteran Myles Brennan in year one under Kelly, setting up another interesting offseason for the quarterback room.

USATSI_17561232
Football

With LSU Reportedly in Mix for Arch Manning, What's the Next Key Step for Tigers?

55 seconds ago
dylan crews.jfif
Baseball

LSU Baseball Excited To Face Another Opponent, Get 2022 Season Rolling

1 hour ago
USATSI_17699862
Basketball

LSU Dominates Georgia 84-65 to Capture Third Straight SEC Win

14 hours ago
hilliard 2022 season opener press conference baseball
Baseball

LSU Settles on Blake Money, Ma'Khail Hilliard to Lead Off 2022 Opening Weekend

21 hours ago
USATSI_13573954
Football

LSU's Derek Stingley Firmly Implanted as First Round Pick Ahead of NFL Combine

22 hours ago
BCF10EDF-5FA9-46C3-9F2A-58247AEE3FBA
Baseball

Three LSU Players Named to Preseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List

Feb 16, 2022
USATSI_15271162
Football

Why CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse Could Be Most Valuable Offseason Addition for LSU

Feb 16, 2022
USATSI_17675811
Basketball

LSU Pushes to Final Third of SEC Play With Georgia Next In Line

Feb 15, 2022