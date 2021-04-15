The Plan for the Quarterbacks in LSU Football Spring Game

As much as fans and media alike will want to divert their eyes all over the field on Saturday, at the end of the day, all will settle in on the performance of the quarterbacks. Myles Brennan, Max Johnson, TJ Finley and Garrett Nussmeier have all looked the part over the course of the last four weeks.

All four scholarship quarterbacks have remained on a level playing field throughout the spring, each shining at different times. From what coach Ed Orgeron has said this spring, they've been receiving equal reps and that will continue into Saturday's spring game.

It's been strongly hinted that this battle is nowhere near over so you shouldn't read into whoever takes the first snaps too much. With that being said, Max Johnson seems like the likely candidate to take the first team reps to open the game with Myles Brennan and TJ Finley also getting some work with the first team as well.

"The reason why Max is getting the first snap is, I told him, hey, he finishes the season 2-0. You know it was hard for Myles. I could've gave Myles the first snap too. It really didn't matter," Orgeron said. "They're all competing for a job. Who takes the first snaps, they'll all take equal snaps and stuff. I think that's more of a status deal. There is no starting quarterback. They're all competing and all four of them are very, very talented."

LSU's first team offense will be going head-to-head with the second team defense while the first team defense will be going up against the second team offense. The team has only installed the basics at this point but all quarterbacks will be given a chance to run the core fundamentals of what the offense is based on.

This is only a scrimmage so the Tigers can be flexible with who runs what with the first team offense but if Orgeron is serious about not tipping his hand and deciding on a quarterback any time soon, all three will get opportunity with the first team.

"I think you're really going to like Garrett Nussmeier. He's very talented. He's got to learn the offense. TJ's had a good spring. All of them had a good spring, but you know what, we're just getting started. We're putting in a new offense and new (plays) every day. We can't judge those guys yet," Orgeron said. "We've got to get them enough reps to where we can get into the game situations, have some preseason games and then give them a chance to compete for the starting job."

