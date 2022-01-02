LSU Keeping QB Plans Tight Lipped Ahead of Texas Bowl

LSU interim coach Brad Davis doesn't want to reveal much about his gameplan with the quarterbacks ahead of the Tigers' Texas Bowl matchup with Kansas State.

Davis is already getting a pretty good handle on this head coaching gig, keeping the plan tight lipped in regards to freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who is with the team for the bowl game.

"He'll be in the running to play," Davis said.

In meeting with the media following a rodeo event put on by the Texas Bowl, Davis said there's a plan in place for any and all options behind center, including if walk ons Matt O'Dowd and Tavion Faulk are running the show. LSU is in a precarious situation with Nussmeier, who applied for a waiver with the NCAA that would allow him to participate and still be eligible for a freshman redshirt season.

The Tigers won the rodeo event in Houston, defeating Kansas State in calf roping, calf ribbon pull and a relay according to Wilson Alexander of The Advocate.

"It was fun, we loved it," receiver Jaray Jenkins said. "The team brought the energy in the stands and we came out with the win."

Transitioning to the field, there's plenty to learn from this game, particularly if Nussmeier is indeed behind center and has his weapons like Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers, Jack Bech and Corey Kiner available. In a released depth chart ahead of the game, the Tigers are barely at the minimum requirements of players.

The secondary in particular is where most of the depth issues are glaring as Jay Ward, Darren Evans and Demarius McGhee are the listed starters from the regular season.

This is a group that earned a ton of playing time down the stretch of the 2021 season and are putting on as much of an audition for new coach Brian Kelly as anything. Davis said in his meeting with the media that it's been a productive few weeks on the practice field for a group that will largely be young but more experienced in 2022.

How snaps are divvied up at running back, linebacker and in the secondary will be interesting to see as Davis did say previously that the extended break would allow for many players' bodies to heal. But with just 40 scholarship players available for this game, it'll mean plenty of playing time for all.

"We gotta pull LSU up. We've been down plenty of times but the message to the guys is focus on the people here," Jenkins said. "We're gonna compete like we always have and don't let nothing stop us. We know what we gotta do to win this game."