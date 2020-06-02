Why the Tide is Changing for LSU Football in Pursuit of Elite High School Quarterback Recruits

The past history of LSU on the quarterback recruiting trail hasn't been nearly as successful as other blue blood programs. The 'elite' quarterback recruits coming out of high school to choose LSU over the last 15 years have included dual threats like Russell Shepard and Ryan Perrilloux and pro style quarterback Jamarcus Russell back in 2003.

Shepard was converted to receiver upon arrival to campus and Perrilloux appeared in 17 games over two years, throwing for 704 total yards and eight touchdowns. The Tigers have had more success through the transfer market as it pertains to its quarterbacks, luring the Zach Mettenberger and Joe Burrow's of the world to Baton Rouge for successful stints with the program.

But finding that elite high school prospect, someone the program could mold into a three or four-year starter has escaped the program overall. However, a changing of the guard could be starting to form as LSU's quest to not only change the offense but the success it had in 2019 have some of the top quarterbacks thinking heavily about purple and gold.

LSU received a commitment from highly touted quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at the beginning of May but with the transfer portal becoming a true threat to losing great talent, the Tigers are looking to bolster the 2021 class with one more quarterback. One of their targets was Mission Hills, California native Miller Moss.

Moss committed to USC on Monday and while the Tigers weren't able to add Moss to the fold, he made some interesting comments when talking about the call to say 'no' to LSU.

"The same can be said for LSU. Obviously they're not where Alabama is in terms of the history but they've been really successful in the past couple years,"Moss wrote. "The way they handled it shows as well. They said 'best of luck' and they threw in a, 'see you soon!' Which I'm not sure what that meant [laughing] but it made me have a lot more respect for those schools."

The fact that LSU is leaving strong impressions on the recruits that even say 'no' to its program is a sign that the future of the program under Orgeron's tutelage is strong. After all, LSU is still strongly in the mix for Caleb Williams, the No. 1 ranked quarterback according to 247Sports and are drawing interest from other elite quarterback prospects.

In the 2022 class, LSU is in pursuit of some of the top quarterbacks including St. Thomas More's Walker Howard, who is currently the No. 3 ranked pro style prospect.

"I'm very open to everything but LSU is where I've been raised, I'm a Louisiana boy so that's a really awesome opportunity for me," Walker told LSU Country in late March.

How LSU capitalizes on its recent perception will be partly based on how Myles Brennan can fit into the system as well as the success of future players like Max Johnson, TJ Finley, Nussmeier and whomever else decides to join the program in 2021. It's a marathon, not a sprint and the more LSU can string together years like 2019, the better the long term outcome is of them attracting elite quarterback talent.