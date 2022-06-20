Skip to main content

LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Earns Manning Passing Academy Invite

Brennan is set to show off his much-improved arm alongside the nation's top gunslingers

The Manning Passing Academy will feature a long list of elite college quarterbacks serving as counselors this year, this time including LSU gunslinger Myles Brennan. With a record 45 quarterbacks invited this year, it is set to be the largest camp the Manning’s have had to date.

The prestigious four-day camp will feature counselors such as projected first-round picks Bryce Young and Will Levis. Another name to monitor will be South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Over 1,300 campers set to attend, setting the stage for yet another monster session in Thibodaux.

Eli Manning goes through a drill during the 1997 Manning Passing Academy. 

Along with Bryce Young in attendance, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will also be in town for the camp. With the Manning Passing Academy including both College Football Playoff National Championship signal-callers, it gives campers the chance to learn under two of the best in the business.

In-state quarterbacks that received invites to attend as counselors include Myles Brennan, Michael Pratt (Tulane) and Kohen Granier (Nicholls State). Former LSU gunslinger Max Johnson also received an invite to attend the event.

12 of the 14 projected SEC starters have also accepted invites to the Manning Passing Academy.

The main event of the camp is the Friday Night Lights session, which is a skills competition with the college quarterbacks to put on display their accuracy, strength and ability to hit wide receivers in stride.

The Manning Passing Academy kicks off this Thursday and rolls through the weekend. Brennan is set to show off his much improved arm alongside a myriad of the best signal-callers in the nation. 

