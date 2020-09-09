LSU Football Suspends Defensive End Ray Parker Indefinitely for Violation of Team Rules

LSU has suspended redshirt freshman defensive end Ray Parker indefinitely for a violation of team rules, the team announced Wednesday.

The Ruston, Louisiana native was in his second year with the LSU program working on defense after being a standout tight end in high school. Parker was recruited by the Tigers as a four-star offensive tackle recruit according to 247Sport before signing with LSU. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Parker had flown under the radar during the offseason as the depth of the defensive line has been strong all season.

In recent weeks however, the team has lost Neil Farrell, Justin Thomas, TK McLendon, Tyler Shelvin and now Parker, putting a significant dent in the group's depth. It wasn't known how much Parker was going to play as coach Ed Orgeron has talked about many players fighting for playing time but Parker's name hardly coming up.

At defensive end, Andre Anthony, Travez Moore and BJ Ojulari all should be considered starters while transfer Ali Gaye and freshman Phillip Webb will also earn significant playing time. The defensive line was one of the standout groups during Friday's first preseason scrimmage according to Orgeron, recording four or five sacks and putting consistent pressure on quarterback Myles Brennan.

“All of these preseason games are designed, although we’re going against each other, to give the feeling of a game,” Orgeron said during his Tuesday zoom call with the media. “To get prepared for a game to see how we do in live action. I thought our team did very well on both sides of the ball.”