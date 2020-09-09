SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Football Suspends Defensive End Ray Parker Indefinitely for Violation of Team Rules

Glen West

LSU has suspended redshirt freshman defensive end Ray Parker indefinitely for a violation of team rules, the team announced Wednesday.

The Ruston, Louisiana native was in his second year with the LSU program working on defense after being a standout tight end in high school. Parker was recruited by the Tigers as a four-star offensive tackle recruit according to 247Sport before signing with LSU. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Parker had flown under the radar during the offseason as the depth of the defensive line has been strong all season. 

In recent weeks however, the team has lost Neil Farrell, Justin Thomas, TK McLendon, Tyler Shelvin and now Parker, putting a significant dent in the group's depth. It wasn't known how much Parker was going to play as coach Ed Orgeron has talked about many players fighting for playing time but Parker's name hardly coming up.

At defensive end, Andre Anthony, Travez Moore and BJ Ojulari all should be considered starters while transfer Ali Gaye and freshman Phillip Webb will also earn significant playing time. The defensive line was one of the standout groups during Friday's first preseason scrimmage according to Orgeron, recording four or five sacks and putting consistent pressure on quarterback Myles Brennan.

“All of these preseason games are designed, although we’re going against each other, to give the feeling of a game,” Orgeron said during his Tuesday zoom call with the media. “To get prepared for a game to see how we do in live action. I thought our team did very well on both sides of the ball.”

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Freshman Boutte 'Locking Down' No. 3 Receiver Spot

Boutte to fill out receiver trio that includes Terrace Marshall, Racey McMath

Glen West

by

Smitty79

LSU Football Caps Off Newsworthy Day with Signing of Nicholls Transfer Darren Evans

Bel Edwards "leaning towards" 25% capacity in Death Valley, official announcement on the way

Glen West

by

Wmaste1

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Gives Thoughts on First Preseason Scrimmage of 2020 Season

Number of players performed well on Friday as team prepares for Mississippi State on Sept. 26

Glen West

by

Smitty79

2021 LSU Football Target Sage Ryan Talks Eventful Weekend in Baton Rouge, Recruitment Timeline

Ryan to drop top-three teams very shortly, says it was fun getting to know fellow recruits

Glen West

SEC Roundtable: Latest News Out of LSU Football, Conference Opponents

Tigers invent new helmet technology, have important week on recruiting trail

Glen West

by

Wmaste1

LSU Football 2021 Class Ranked No. 5 Overall in Inaugural SI All-American Team Rankings

Tigers have four current commits on the SI99 rankings, 18 overall in loaded 2021 class

Glen West

Projecting Game One LSU Football Offensive Starters After Recent Roster Turnover

With Chase opt out, Tigers lineup receives a shakeup

Glen West

by

Glen West

Offensive Line Recruit Clay Wedin Striving for Breakout 2020 Season, Talks LSU Football Offers

Wedin hoping to show versatility as a tackle after only playing three games in 2019 due to injury

Glen West

LSU Football 2021 Commit Landon Jackson Had Quite an Eventful Weekend

Jackson turns in stat-stuffed effort on Friday, has fun weekend with LSU recruits in Baton Rouge

Glen West

by

Glen West

Column: LSU Football Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Made Right Call to Opt Out of 2020 Season

Chase had nothing more to prove in college, awaits a long career in the NFL

Wmaste1

by

Glen West