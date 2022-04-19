Skip to main content

LSU Football to Address Roster Needs Quickly After Spring Ball

Kelly doesn't give specifics but says Tigers are prepared to act quickly on adding talent to 2022 roster

LSU is ready to quickly address further needs following the end of spring camp. Brian Kelly and his staff have spent the last several months studying this current roster and have been public about the needs of this roster.

There are lingering depth concerns along the offensive line, at cornerback and at tight end with all having merit as potential areas to address via the portal. With April 23 spring game officially bringing an end to the first stretch of practices under Kelly, the Tigers' coach was emphatic over the weekend about how quickly LSU plans to fill some of those bigger roster needs. 

"We've got a couple of openings that there will be some auditions for and you can be assured that they'll be filled," Kelly said. "We've targeted and obviously been working this for quite some time and we feel like we know the two needs that we have. I don't want to be specific, but we have a couple of needs and we're prepared to fill those quickly."

This will again be a situation where the Tigers might be able to find some more hidden gems as players all over the country have started putting their names in the portal at the conclusions of their spring camps as well. LSU running back Corey Kiner was the latest exit for the purple and gold and while that's not a position the Tigers will likely target, there are highly talented offensive linemen and cornerbacks who will follow a similar route to Kiner. 

The way the SEC rules are set up, don't expect any of the potential transfers to be in conference upon the conclusion of spring practice. Kelly and the Tigers have made it a point to make moves that will immediately benefit the team and a number of those transfer players like Joe Foucha, Greg Brooks and Mekhi Garner have all shown signs of being ready for SEC competition.

Finding players in the portal with similar traits will be the priority and from the sounds of Kelly there are a few players the program feels confident it'll land. One player who's been tied to the Tigers has been Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks, who would fill a huge need for the team. 

Jarrick Bernard-Converse is currently nursing an injury but is expected to be cleared sometime this offseason and the team is also moving Jordan Toles and Greg Brooks around at the corner spot next to Garner, Damarius McGhee and Raydarious Jones as well. As for the offensive line, LSU has seemingly found something with freshman Will Campbell at left tackle and Charles Turner at center. 

But there's no doubt about the significant depth questions at guard and tackle so the Tigers could go in any number of directions. Finding bodies who can come in and help will be of utmost importance in figuring out the depth chart this offseason. 

LSU has many ways it can improve the roster but it's mostly going to be about fit and impact and whoever Kelly brings in will have to check off both boxes with flying colors.

