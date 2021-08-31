LSU Football Deep Wide Receiver Corps Offers Plenty of Exciting Possibilities in Offense

Tigers could use as many as nine or 10 receivers throughout course of week one matchup with UCLA

Led by freshman All-American Kayshon Boutte, this LSU receiving corps is just about as gifted as they come in the college football landscape. From top to bottom, this unit has the chance to be special, with numerous talented freshmen set to put the country on notice this fall.

Of course, Boutte is set to make a statement this season as the Tigers WR1 due to his sheer athleticism and versatility, but the depth of this wide receiver room as a whole is what has this coaching staff so elated.

With such a young team, the veterans in Jaray Jenkins, JontreKirklin and Trey Palmer are set to be the leaders of this group as they look to take the next step in 2021.

Jenkins, who’s ready to be the Tigers WR2, was one of the top receivers on this LSU team a year ago behind Terrace Marshall and returning stud Boutte. His ability to get off his brakes and clear space from his defenders is what should have him and LSU quarterback Max Johnson growing significant chemistry this season.

For Kirklin, the senior is prepared to take the next step for the Tigers and make a statement as the veteran in this wide receiver room. Kirklin reeled in 13 catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns during the 2020 season, outpacing Trey Palmer, who could also step into the role of WR3. The chance for Kirklin to step in and make a statement in week one could solidify him as the starter this season.

Another name to keep tabs on is sophomore Koy Moore. The New Orleans product has the chance to step in and take WR3 snaps as well this season. As a true freshman a season ago, Moore grabbed 22 passes for 177 yards, looking to translate his year one success to his sophomore campaign.

Orgeron has been impressed with his veteran receivers as they take over as the leaders in the locker room. With such a talented freshman receiving class coming in, it’s the old-timers job to make them feel comfortable for when their name is called.

"I see leadership from Kayshon,” Orgeron said. “I see a very good connection with Max and Garrett. I think that him and Jontre and Jaray are leading this team not only the wide receivers, the team.”

Along with the proven veterans in the locker room, Amite alum Devonta Lee provided one of the best plays of all fall camp coming in scrimmage No. 2. Lee hauled in a toe tapping catch to continue a drive in Tiger Stadium last weekend where Johnson has praised the junior wide receiver for his development this offseason.

“D-Lee’s done a great job just kind of getting open and I think anytime he’s been 1-on-1, we’ve just given him a shot such as throwing him a go-ball whether it’s a jump ball or back shoulder,” Johnson said. “I think he’s done a great job of just being physical and making plays.”

The four freshmen wide receivers have been the focal point of fall camp as they’ve turned heads virtually every practice. Brian Thomas Jr., Deion Smith, Malik Nabers and Chris Hilton Jr. round out what could be one of the most talented receiving classes LSU has had in over a decade.

Max Johnson has praised the young bucks as they continuously give efficient reps each practice and make highlight reel plays on a consistent basis.

“I guess it just brings a lot of depth for our passing game,” Johnson said. “I think they’ve done a great job of just getting open. They can go up and get the ball. They’re super aggressive, they’re mean, they know how to get open. They’re a bunch of great players that all make plays.”

Of the four freshmen, Thomas Jr. has separated himself from the pack. His consistency throughout fall camp and chemistry built with Johnson is what has the coaching staff raving about what’s to come.

With a unit that has the ability to put 10 players on the field and feel comfortable, this offense is in good hands. As Max Johnson and this group continue gaining chemistry this fall, we could see one of the deepest wide receiver rooms Death Valley has seen in quite some time.