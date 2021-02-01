LSU Lands Commitment from 2022 Offensive Lineman Bo Bordelon

For the second time in as many days, Ed Orgeron and the Tigers have landed a commitment from a Louisiana offensive lineman. The Tigers received word that Newman's Bo Bordelon would be committing to the program, making him the ninth commit of the 2022 class.

Bordelon's commitment comes 24 hours after the Tigers landed Neville High School's Will Campbell, who is one of the most highly touted prospects in the class. Bordelon just recently received an offer from the Tigers on Jan. 19 and elected to commit just two weeks later.

In addition to Campbell and now Bordelon, the Tigers have secured recent commitments from cornerbacks JaDarian Rhym, Laterrance Welch and Marcus Scott. Campbell and Bordelon also joins Mississippi offensive lineman Lucas Taylor as the third lineman to join the class.

With nine total prospects now in the class, it's no shock to see the Tigers focus heavily on the offensive line. While the program is returning its entire starting unit for the 2021 season, there's a good chance most, if not all, will move on to the NFL and the Tigers will need some major reconstruction up front.

Young players like Garrett Dellinger, Marcus Dumervil, Marlon Martinez, Anthony Bradford and Kardell Thomas figure to be next in line or potential rotational pieces during the 2021 season. Orgeron has talked about the importance of building up the offensive and defensive lines, which were both areas of need addressed in the 2021 class as well.

Among the early enrollees from the 2021 class currently on campus are defensive tackle Maason Smith and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.