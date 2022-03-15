LSU Football Building Strong Relationship With Top 2024 Cornerback Recruit Asaad Brown

It's been a busy few weeks for LSU on the recruiting trail, with the purple and gold welcoming several highly thought of prospects to campus over the last few weekends. With a new staff in place, the time is now for the Tigers to start building those relationships with the 2023 and 2024 classes.

Along with the visits come scholarship offers as well, which LSU has handed out to many players, particularly a select few who were in the area for a 7v7 tournament in New Orleans over the weekend. One of those players is rising junior defensive back Asaad Brown, one of the premier cover corners in the 2024 class.

Brown, a Virginia native, has been spending time playing for the local Louisiana Bootleggers 7v7 program to build up the already growing interest in his game. cAs part of his weekend in Louisiana, Brown was one of the many players who took a visit to Baton Rouge and enjoyed his experience on campus, picking up the offer from cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples.

"My recruiting process is good right now. It's a lot but I went to LSU yesterday and it was definitely a great visit, showed love and it was like a brotherhood out there," Brown said. "They like that I'm a student athlete, when I was in there I was asking questions about our position and they just like how I'm focused and a student of the game."

Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, UNC Georgia are just a few of the over 25 schools, including LSU to show interest in Brown and make offers, who is quickly rising as one of the best defensive backs in the 2024 class. The rising junior has very good ball skills and while he's still working to get faster and stronger, he's physical for a young defensive back.

As for the Tigers, this is a secondary whose long term future still needs some clarity, particularly at cornerback where there are several senior transfers competing for playing time. This is a future recruitment to keep an eye on as one of the fastest rising names up the recruiting rankings as LSU looks to build out the future of its secondary, though bringing in players from the 2023 class will also be the priority.

"I got heart, I'm not scared of nobody. Whoever's in front of me I just play," Brown said. "I just want to keep getting better. My speed, getting stronger."