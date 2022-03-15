Skip to main content

LSU Football Building Strong Relationship With Top 2024 Cornerback Recruit Asaad Brown

Brown discusses most recent visit to Baton Rouge, where his recruitment stands during junior offseason

It's been a busy few weeks for LSU on the recruiting trail, with the purple and gold welcoming several highly thought of prospects to campus over the last few weekends. With a new staff in place, the time is now for the Tigers to start building those relationships with the 2023 and 2024 classes. 

Along with the visits come scholarship offers as well, which LSU has handed out to many players, particularly a select few who were in the area for a 7v7 tournament in New Orleans over the weekend. One of those players is rising junior defensive back Asaad Brown, one of the premier cover corners in the 2024 class. 

Brown, a Virginia native, has been spending time playing for the local Louisiana Bootleggers 7v7 program to build up the already growing interest in his game. cAs part of his weekend in Louisiana, Brown was one of the many players who took a visit to Baton Rouge and enjoyed his experience on campus, picking up the offer from cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples. 

"My recruiting process is good right now. It's a lot but I went to LSU yesterday and it was definitely a great visit, showed love and it was like a brotherhood out there," Brown said. "They like that I'm a student athlete, when I was in there I was asking questions about our position and they just like how I'm focused and a student of the game." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, UNC Georgia are just a few of the over 25 schools, including LSU to show interest in Brown and make offers, who is quickly rising as one of the best defensive backs in the 2024 class. The rising junior has very good ball skills and while he's still working to get faster and stronger, he's physical for a young defensive back. 

As for the Tigers, this is a secondary whose long term future still needs some clarity, particularly at cornerback where there are several senior transfers competing for playing time. This is a future recruitment to keep an eye on as one of the fastest rising names up the recruiting rankings as LSU looks to build out the future of its secondary, though bringing in players from the 2023 class will also be the priority. 

"I got heart, I'm not scared of nobody. Whoever's in front of me I just play," Brown said. "I just want to keep getting better. My speed, getting stronger."

lsu mound visit texas
Baseball

Where LSU Baseball Stands Heading Into SEC Play

By Glen West1 hour ago
USATSI_17510662
Basketball

LSU to Rely on Leadership Of Darius Days to Get Team Focused for NCAA Tournament Run

By Glen West3 hours ago
USATSI_17462594
Basketball

LSU Women's Basketball Ready to Take Charge in NCAA Tournament Run

By Zack Nagy23 hours ago
F9060D80-45C0-438A-961F-27BDB7703B1C
Basketball

How LSU Basketball Is Adapting to New Norm With Interim Coach Kevin Nickelberry

By Glen WestMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17672208
Basketball

Forward Devin Ree Becomes First LSU Basketball Recruiting Domino to Fall

By Glen WestMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17267157
Football

What Does Notice of Allegations Mean for LSU Football?

By Glen WestMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17700327
Basketball

LSU Basketball Gets No. 6 Seed in 2022 NCAA Tournament

By Glen WestMar 13, 2022
hilliard bcu
Baseball

LSU Baseball Completes Series Sweep of Bethune-Cookman With 15-0 Win

By Glen WestMar 13, 2022