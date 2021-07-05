State of LSU Football 2022 Offensive Line Class After Kelvin Banks Commitment Decision

One of the premier recruits in the country has made his decision as 2022 offensive tackle Kelvin Banks committed to Oregon on July 4. The explosive tackle out of Texas was considering LSU along with Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and Oklahoma State.

The Tigers have already done a nice job of recruiting some of the best offensive line talent in the nation by staying in state and landing Neville's Will Campbell and Newman's Bo Bordelon. LSU will likely continue to recruit some of the nation's elite offensive line prospects like Julian Armella and Kam Dewberry, who both were on the Tigers' campus in June and had positive visits.

With 12 commitments to this point and recruiting currently in a dead period, expect there to be widespread commitments over the next several weeks with LSU in the mix for many of them.

Another factor to take into account is the NIL standpoint for a number of these high end recruits. Not only will they take football into consideration but the opportunity to capitalize off of their name, image and likeness. LSU has already been at the forefront of this movement, even sending out graphics to top recruits like Banks about the kind of money that can be made sporting purple and gold.

Despite not landing Banks, it's a recruiting technique that can be used in the future for guys like Armella, Dewberry or any other high end recruit looking to compete for a championship and profit from their name as well.

Offensive line is one of those groups that has been inconsistent over the last five or years but the hope is that new coach Brad Davis can bring not only his recruiting chops to Baton Rouge but his strong background in development as well. That will certainly be needed as LSU looks to replace starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal from a season ago after he recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

There are a number of young linemen like Cam Wire, Garrett Dellinger, Kardell Thomas and Anthony Bradford who figure to be the future of this group but haven't developed like the coaching staff would've hoped in the early part of their careers. It'll be one of the positions to follow closely heading into fall camp.