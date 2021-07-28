2022 Recruit Leroy Paige Hoping Move to Safety Will Increase Growing LSU, College Football Interest

All of his football life Leroy Paige has been a wide receiver. But his sophomore year he started to play a little bit on the defensive side of the ball as well. After missing his junior season because of transfer rules, Paige is ready to make his mark as a safety at Martin Luther King Charter in New Orleans.

Because he missed a year of football, Paige knows the No. 1 goal during his senior season is showing these college programs what he can accomplish in the secondary.

"I was at cornerback my sophomore year and by developing my size, it made sense to move to safety and I've been adjusting really well," Paige said. "Just show some tape as a safety and those offers will come."

Some of the schools that are showing the most interest and that have been in contact with Paige include LSU, Baylor, Florida State and Mississippi State as his recruiting process heats up. All of these schools want to see how Paige adjusts to the secondary as his receiver background and athleticism make him an interesting prospect at safety.

Baylor and Mississippi State are just a few of the schools to offer Paige to this point but schools like LSU, Alabama, Oregon and Clemson are also intrigued by his move to safety.

"Everything's been going really good, recruiting process has been really good," Paige said. "They just want me to keep on working hard, they want to see me back on the field for my senior year. They really want to see me on the field so they can give me that offer."

Currently LSU has one safety commit in the 2022 class in Jacoby Mathews, a position that was a high priority in 2021 with guys like Sage Ryan and Derrick Davis committing to the Tigers last year. For Paige, he's really been focused this offseason on improving his technique at the safety position.

"I think some of the weaknesses is covering some of the spread offense but most of the time I'm really working on everything," Paige said. "Really working hard on my technique. What I'm hearing from LSU is to keep on working on myself and the attitude that I have. As far as work on the field, they think everything's pretty good."

In order to show these teams as much as he can on film, Paige is going to wait until late December before he makes a choice.

"I'm pretty sure I'll earn an offer from a lot of Power 5, D1 schools," Paige said.