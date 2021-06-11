2022 Defensive End Quency Wiggins One of Fastest Risers for LSU in Louisiana Recruiting

Tigers currently with no edge rushers in 2022 class, Wiggins would be major addition to group

Madison Prep defensive end Quency Wiggins has been a name the Tigers have had on their radar for quite some time now. The 6 foot-6, 274-pound menace completely dominated the LSU OL/DL camp last weekend as his stock continues to soar.

A two-sport athlete, Wiggins didn’t start playing high school football until 2020 where he displayed his natural instincts on the gridiron. Just two games into his first season, Wiggins received his first scholarship offer.

Wiggins is viewed as one of the top defensive end prospects in Louisiana on multiple recruiting sites as he continues to rack in offer after offer. The Baton Rouge native has received 25 scholarship offers from schools all over the country where LSU looks to secure the homegrown talent themselves.

On Sunday, Wiggins announced his top five schools: LSU, Alabama, Texas, Oregon and Florida, where LSU hopes to be the frontrunner for his commitment. With Orgeron doing an excellent job of keeping in-state products close to home in Death Valley, this Tigers staff is looking to do the same with Wiggins.

“I’d say schools like LSU and others in the south want a kid like me that’s really close to stay down there, they don’t want me to leave,” Wiggins told Rivals. “I’d say they’re recruiting me the hardest trying to keep me in-state or close to in-state.”

To secure the commitment of a versatile defensive end would be an ideal prospect for the Tigers to add to their arsenal. Being a two-sport athlete playing both basketball and football, Wiggins possesses incredible footwork with twitchy moves in order to shake offensive linemen off instantly.

The rise of Wiggins is a pure result of his dominant showings throughout camps he has attended this summer. Within the last 10 days, he has crushed camps at Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, among others, where he has displayed his rare athleticism at the defensive end position.

Wiggins continues to soar up the rankings as he looks to gain the national recognition he deserves. While his footwork is already at an elite level, his determination in the weight room to dominate offensive linemen at the jump is what will separate him from his peers.

The Madison Prep star enters his senior season with his pick of colleges to choose from. In a 2022 class where the Tigers are keeping the top Louisiana talent home, Orgeron and his staff will have their eyes set on keeping Wiggins home in Baton Rouge to rep the purple and gold in front of his friends and family.