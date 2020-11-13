Latest SI All-American Tidbits on Highly Recruited LSU Football Prospects

LSU has knocked the last three weeks of its 2021 recruiting cycle out of the park. Over that span, the Tigers have secured commitments from receiver Jack Bech as well as safeties, Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis and Matthew Langlois to bring its class total up to 22.

The additions of Ryan and Davis on back-to-back weekends in particular have been the homerun hits of the fall for Ed Orgeron and company as the safety position was one the program wanted to shore up. With three spots left, LSU is hoping to land a few more big fish in the 2021 class, including defensive linemen Korey Foreman and Maason Smith.

Our colleagues over at SI All-American dove into the latest of what they're hearing from both camps and its relatively good news for the purple and gold. The buzz around both for months has been about their desires to team up with one another if at all possible.

Both Smith and Foreman were on LSU's campus back in August and Foreman returned nearly a month later with his family the weekend of the Mississippi State game.

"I think they all liked it a lot, Korey had never seen it before so him getting to see it was awesome. I do think the most important thing for him was getting to hang out with us," quarterback commit Garrett Nussmeier said at the time.

According to SI All-American, the Tigers are both in the mix for both Smith and Foreman as the December Early Signing Period approaches.

He [Foreman] has talked about playing his senior season in California this spring, likely pushing his decision into January at the earliest. However, Foreman has been a multi-year priority for just about every program on his list and has taken plenty of visits despite the NCAA recruiting dead period, including to Georgia and LSU perhaps most notably. Package deal talk with defensive tackle Maason Smith, with the Tigers and Bulldogs chief among the common programs high on each list, has seemingly faded some of late.

As for Smith, LSU remains the biggest threat to land the defensive tackle out of Terrebonne but Alabama, Georgia and Florida loom large.

The aforementioned package deal speaks for itself, with LSU and Georgia the two combo programs Smith and Foreman are considering together. They’ve visited the two together, the whole nine. Florida and Alabama aren’t going anywhere in this recruitment but the sooner he elects to make the call, probably the better for the in-state Tigers.

Both of these commitments, as well as offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, will be the big three to watch like a hawk over the next month or so. If the Tigers were to land all three, it would certainly make a case for one of if not the best class Orgeron has brought in during his time with the program.