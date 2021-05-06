LSU Football Ready to Welcome Recruits For Camps, Visits Starting in June

As a return to normalcy grows with each day in the state of Louisiana, for LSU's football team, the next few months are critical to the success of the program. For weeks it's been known that the NCAA has officially lifted the recruiting restrictions that were in place for much of the last year.

Members of both the 2021 and 2022 class were impacted by the restrictions as recruits couldn't go on visits, participate in camps or work out for interested college programs. For the first time in his career, Ed Orgeron was forced to recruit and sign players he had never met face to face.

But that's now all in the past as Orgeron said Tuesday the recruiting staff and coaches are hard at work setting up visits and continuing to recruit virtually.

"As far as recruiting, we're FaceTiming our recruits, we have some official visits set in the weekend of June," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "We have our camps set, most of our guys are coming to camp. Some of our guys are responding, we're having a great response right now. We have a very good recruiting class and it's going to continue to get better."

Tight end commit Jake Johnson has said he will be in attendance for LSU's camp this summer while a number of other in state prospects are set to make unofficial visits to campus as well. The true crux of this summer's visits will be the out of state players.

Offensive lineman Malik Agbo, cornerback Earl Little Jr. and defensive end Shemar Stewart have already announced visits starting in June. But the last couple of weeks, LSU continues to secure visits from some of the nation's top prospects.

Cornerback Denver Harris out of Houston, will be visiting Baton Rouge in the middle of the month. Harris recently released a top four that included LSU, Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M so it'll be an important video for the Tigers and Ed Orgeron to make a good impression on.

Miami offensive tackle Julian Armella will also be on campus in the beginning of the month as LSU hopes to lock down at least a few more offensive linemen to pair with Will Campbell and Lucas Taylor in the 2022 class.

"It's going to be great," Orgeron said. "That's what part of being at LSU, you can recruit great players and meeting the parents and having relationships, I'm just excited on the weekend we can have these guys over, show them our new facility. We haven't had a recruiting weekend with our new facility yet, but I think these guys will love everything we're doing."