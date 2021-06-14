LSU Football 2022 Recruits Show Out During Future 50 Event

In a weekend where the nation’s best of the best had the opportunity to showcase their elite talents, a handful of LSU targets asserted their dominance in the 2021 Under Armour All-America Future 50 camp.

It’s been a busy stretch in the recruiting game with numerous camps and showcases being held to capitalize after a nonexistent 2020 recruiting period, but for LSU, this is everything Coach Ed Orgeron and his staff have been waiting for.

The Under Armour Future 50 event kicked off Saturday morning where we saw LSU commit Walker Howard put on a clinic, displaying his strong arm and pinpoint accuracy. At the morning session, each quarterback was put through a variety of drills, threw at targets and finished with nearly 30 minutes of one-on-one with the receivers/defensive backs and running back/linebackers.

For Howard, he showed just how quick his release is while exhibiting tremendous footwork at the quarterback position. Howard lit up the 7v7 event in the evening where he led his team to three touchdowns on five drives. His advanced arm strength allowed him to fit the ball into tight windows on slant routes to keep each drive alive when needed.

Howard has been on an absolute tear this summer. After attending the LSU skills camp last weekend, he’s put himself in premier position to continue rising up the recruitment rankings as it is easy to tell the amount of work he has been putting in. After showcasing his elite release and ability to squeeze the ball in the smallest of windows, the Tigers are getting a tremendous talent in Howard.

For Orgeron and his staff, the focal point of recruitment has been to keep Louisiana’s elite talent home to suit up for the purple and gold. With St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston’s dominant showing in the Future50 camp, the Tigers will continue to push for Louisiana’s best wide receiver to stay home and play in Death Valley.

Preston displayed his elite ability to reach the ball at its highest point and make acrobatic catches all throughout the Future50 camp. His body control and quickness were the key takeaways as he consistently made play after play during each drill, thriving in the 7v7 event. At six-feet tall, Preston is beginning to advance in his physicality against press coverage while filling out his frame.

As talented as they come, Preston is a national recruit, boasting offers from virtually any school one can think of. His tremendous showing in the Future50 will continue his rise as one of the nation’s best with LSU looking to land the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana.

Walter Nolen, the nation’s No. 1 defensive prospect, put on a show all weekend throughout the Future 50 camp. Physically dominating anyone put in front of him, it was a performance for the ages with Nolen earning the DL MVP by the event staff.

Nolen is a key target for LSU, as he is for many of the country’s elite schools, but his commitment would give the Tigers an absolute force who could step in day one and provide vital snaps as a true freshman. Nolen showed everyone why he is the best defensive prospect in the country all weekend, displaying his incredible strength and twitchy movements to get through any linemen put in front of him.

Of the linemen put in front of Nolen, LSU commit Will Campbell showed why he’s one of the nation’s best at the offensive line position. Holding his own against an absolute menace in Nolen proved that Campbell is well deserving of his high-profile status.

Campbell displayed his next-level footwork and incredible technique all weekend long, giving defensive linemen trouble in each drill. His time and effort in the weight room is paying off as his physicality and pure strength allowed him to overpower anyone who stepped in front of him.

Campbell's plant foot is strong throughout his 45-degree pass protection sets, where he can anchor well against an outside attack while recovering against inside moves. He showed why he can hang amongst the best in the nation and will certainly give the Tigers a boost at the offensive line position as soon as he steps foot in Death Valley.

All in all, it was an incredible showing for Tiger recruits in an event where it’s simply the best of the best. Coach Orgeron and his staff are building one of the nation’s most talented classes and it only looks to continue improving as this recruiting cycle goes on. With championship aspirations for years to come, this Tigers staff has gone above and beyond in developing one of the best rosters in the country.