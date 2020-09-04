Source: Multiple LSU Football 2021 Recruits and Commits Visiting LSU Campus This Weekend

One of the nation's top recruits in the 2021 class, Korey Foreman, will be on campus this weekend, a source confirmed to LSUCountry. It turns out that a current LSU commit is trying to set up other top recruits to make a visit to Baton Rouge for the weekend.

Quarterback commit Garrett Nussmeier has successfully put together quite the list of commits and recruits who will be on campus this weekend, the source said.

Here is the full list of prospects who will be in Baton Rouge this weekend:

Garrett Nussmeier

Tristan Leigh

Landon Jackson

Jojo Earle

Savion Byrd

Maason Smith

Korey Foreman

Keanu Koht

Chris Hilton

Brian Thomas

Naquan Brown

Raejson Davis

Michael Trigg

Sage Ryan

This will prove to be a vital weekend for the Tigers who are trying to cap off the 2021 class on a high note. A nice mix of current commits and recruits considering the purple and gold will be important as nobody from the LSU program will be allowed to have contact with the players. The news of Foreman's visit to campus was first reported by Rivals Julie Boudwin.

Nussmeier, who has family that lives in Louisiana and born in Lake Charles, is also helping out in Hurricane Laura relief efforts. As a future quarterback for the purple and gold, he's doing his part out in the community which is really cool to see.

Here is Foreman's SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Frame: Long and muscular on a well-distributed frame. Some room to add mass dependent on position.



Athleticism: Elite lateral quickness and has a bounce to his first step that lets him get inside or outside of his blocker with relative ease. He's so strong that when he uses his hands to separate himself from a lineman, he's usually throwing the lineman to the ground, or at the very least, several feet away from him. Long strider who can hold up in space, running well relative to size.

Instincts: Comes off of the football with good lean and leverage. Strong motor and makes a lot of secondary plays as he chases down ball carriers laterally. Has a nose for the ball and attacks with controlled approach. Swift enough to dip in and out of holes versus minimal contact in the wash.

Polish: Technician on the defensive line. One of the aspects of his game that shows so prominently is his ability to stand up his blocker, read the play, and quickly disengage. Most comfortable at defensive end, but he can be seen at tackle and as a stand up outside linebacker depending on scheme. Effective wide on the line, coming out of four-point stance, too, with strong power and hands attacking regardless of alignment.

Bottom Line: Foreman has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front. He is a three-down performer who fits multiple defensive schemes at multiple positions, with the chance to be elite at any one of them. His presence should command double teams for the rest of his football career.