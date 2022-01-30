LSU Recruits Harold Perkins, Jacoby Mathews Enjoying Final Visit to Baton Rouge

It's been discussed ad nauseam just how important this weekend could be for the future of the LSU program.

The 2022 class has a strong nucleus of freshmen in quarterback Walker Howard, offensive lineman Will Campbell and defensive end Quency Wiggins. It's also added some talented players in offensive lineman Miles Frazier, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and running back Noah Cain via the transfer portal as well.

But as Wednesday's national signing day growing closer, all eyes are on safety JaCoby Mathews, linebacker Harold Perkins and running back TreVonte Citizen. Mathews and Perkins are of course currently in Baton Rouge on a final visit ahead of Feb. 2 deadline, with Texas A&M and Florida the two other SEC programs very much in the mix.

The duo seemed to really enjoy the visit, with Perkins capturing much of it on his Instagram page throughout the evening. Along with both families, LSU signees Jordan Allen and Laterrance Welch were there to welcome and show both Perkins and Mathews around Tiger Stadium and the facilities.

Coach Brian Kelly was of course in attendance and captured throughout the night, even being taught the "Griddy" dance made popular by former receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase during the 2019 national championship season. Allen "Griddy" Davis, the inventor of the dance, was on site to teach Kelly with all of the current signees as well as Mathews and Perkins watching.

Though LSU is trying to cap off its 2022 recruiting class with a splash, it's also impossible to say Kelly isn't trying to connect with these recruits at this late stage in the process. Everyone has seen the 360 videos with Kelly back-to-back with fellow recruits like Walker Howard and most recently tight end Danny Lewis.

Mathews, Perkins and Citizen three players who would immediately boost all three positions on the roster that are currently not only looking for depth but future potential as well. Mathews is a big bodied safety who could be an instant impact player while Perkins could certainly be next in line of a great string of linebackers this program has produced in recent years.

If LSU were to land any combination of the three, it would be a home run for the program down the stretch.