LSU Recruits to Keep an Eye On With Early Signing Period Around the Corner

Mathews, Preston just a few of the key in state prospects LSU is targeting as 2021 early signing period draws near

As national signing day approaches for the Tigers, all eyes point to the blue-chip prospects head coach Brian Kelly needs to sway to Baton Rouge. Assembling a coaching staff so these recruits know who they will be playing under is of the utmost priority for Kelly as he gets his feet wet with the Tigers.

In-state recruits are a key piece to the equation for Kelly. Understanding the rich talent that comes through the state year after year and keeping them close to home is what LSU prides themselves on.

Here are a few prospects to monitor as the clock ticks down to December 15th:

Jacoby Mathews

Mathews was originally committed to the Tigers during the summer before exploring other options in late July. Keeping the window open for other schools, the five-star has visited a myriad of schools over the last few months with the expectation that Texas A&M is the frontrunner right now.

Mathews is an elite defensive back in the class of 2022 that can boost this LSU secondary who is without a safety in this cycle. Losing Elias Ricks to the transfer portal and the expectation that Derek Stingley Jr. enters the NFL Draft, this secondary lacks significant depth heading into next season.

The freakish athleticism Mathews' possesses is what makes him so special. An ability to play the ball at its highest point consistently while covering the entire field in an instant proves to be a factor time and time again. To secure someone as talented as Mathew’s is the No. 1 goal heading into the ladder end of this early signing period.

Kamari Wilson

The IMG Academy standout announced his final four schools Sunday afternoon with LSU making the cut along with Georgia, Florida State and Texas A&M. A five-star safety who has built a significant relationship with this LSU staff, it will be interesting to see how the hiring of Brian Kelly affects his decision.

Wilson’s physicality at his position jumps of the page at first glance. Just an absolute force on the field, and with LSU lacking a safety in this recruiting class so far, it’s imperative the Tigers make a final push before his Dec. 15th commitment.

It’s expected Wilson goes to Georgia, but one final push from LSU after hiring Kelly could make all the difference. A true threat at his position who is an athletic menace, snagging the Florida native would put this recruiting class in great standing.

Shazz Preston

The Louisiana product and electric wide receiver out of St. James High School would be the cherry on top to this recruiting class. A four-star receiver who has all the makings of being a force at the next level, the Tigers would be getting one of the nation’s most gifted wide outs in the 2022 class.

With LSU, Alabama, Texas and Georgia leading the charge, the Tigers have recruited Preston just about as hard as anyone. After conducting an in-home visit with former receiver’s coach Mickey Joseph last week, it’s clear LSU is making a final push for Preston.

Adding another receiver to the flurry of young wide outs LSU has would put this room in position to be one of the deepest in the country for the foreseeable future. Kelly’s biggest challenge is keeping Louisiana talent home and to start off by securing Preston would be a huge get for the Tigers.

Harold Perkins

Harold Perkins is that dude on the gridiron. The coveted linebacker out of Texas is a target LSU has had on their radar for quite some time. Consistently hinting at a commitment to LSU, it’ll be interesting to monitor his decision with a commitment date set for January 2nd. New coach Brian Kelly was also reportedly making a visit to Perkins' home in the coming days after Perkins released his top three.

Sure, it isn’t the early signing day date fans were hoping for, but once the Tigers secure their early recruitment class; it could sway Perkins to Baton Rouge rather quickly. With a top three of LSU, Texas A&M and Texas, the Tigers will be battling two schools close to Perkins’ home.

Perkins is an athletic specimen. The ability to play sideline to sideline with his head on a swivel is why he’s such a highly touted prospect. Just incredibly gifted, he has the chance to be one of the next great linebackers out of Death Valley.

Aaron Anderson

After LSU’s decision to part ways with Ed Orgeron, Anderson was quick to commit to Alabama during his senior night at Edna Karr. Despite this, the four-star receiver has been adamant about keeping LSU in the cards once they figured out their head coaching situation.

With Kelly now in the fold, LSU has the chance to secure the in-state talent and one of the nation’s best wide outs. Lethal on both offense and special teams, the Tigers could gain a versatile athlete who can make an instant impact.

Alabama has the edge. LSU knew once Orgeron was out of Baton Rouge that Anderson would be flipping his commitment to the Crimson Tide, but never say never. A Louisiana product with Brian Kelly leading the charge, it’s not an impossible feat to lure Anderson back to Death Valley.