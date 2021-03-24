Potential LSU Football Recruits Make Strong Impression at Under Armour Camp- Part II

With camps and 7v7 tournaments starting to open up more and more, top end recruits are now able to really showcase their improvements during the offseason after a COVID-19 year that limited many of those opportunities.

At the Under Armour Atlanta camp, a number of potential LSU recruits made strong impressions, a few of which we dove into on Tuesday. Here are a few more who really stood out and would be solid additions to the Tigers' future.

Kamari McClellan, QB, 6-3, 170, Oxford, (Ala.) High School - 2024

McClellan has an easy over-the-top motion, provides touch on the deep ball, and throws with really good timing. While possessing three additional years of high school to improve, this young man already has a savviness to his game. He allowed his wide receivers space to make catches, and threw very few passes that were not catchable during one-on-ones. McClellan was one of the top performers for Under Armour, and actually won the QB MVP award.

RJ Hamilton, WR, 5-10, 170, Hoover (Ala.) High School - 2023

While committed to Vanderbilt for baseball and planning to stick with baseball, Hamilton was a beast during one-on-one drills. He had the catch of the day during an underthrown pass down the right sideline. During the play, Hamilton leaped high in the air, and reached his hands over the defensive back for the grab despite crashing down in the end zone. Overall, he’s extremely quick, possesses elite hands, and his second gear left several defensive backs in his wake. If he decides to go football instead of baseball…

Keldric Faulk, DE, 6-5, 243, Highland Home (Ala.) High School - 2023

If you like length, Faulk is your guy. With a self-reported 85-inch wing span, Faulk showed the ability to fire out of his stance, bend well, change direction, and keep his feet churning after engaging with an offensive tackle. His frame is very lean and there’s room for another 30 pounds without any question. Very few defensive ends possess the long-term upside of Faulk.

Lebbeus Overton, DE, 6-4, 268, Milton (Ga.) High School - 2023

There was quite a bit of hype regarding Overton coming into Under Armour, and he’s certainly a great prospect that’s earned his reputation. On the hoof, he surpasses the eye test with ease. In drills, he changed direction extremely well, and showed good flexibility. During his one-on-one reps, Overton proved he’s an intelligent player. He made a great underneath club-rip move during the first match up. Immediately after, he countered his first move by going outside the offensive tackle by using a slap move to knock down the offensive tackle’s hands. There’s a bright future ahead for young Mr. Overton.

Jace Arnold, CB, 5-11, 180, Marietta (Ga.) High School - 2023

An extremely well developed and physical cornerback, Arnold provides more than just the usual speed and quickness associated with a cornerback. He’s timely when he reaches for the football, mirrors wide receivers well beyond five yards from the line of scrimmage, and plays with a physical nature. Yes, Arnold does possess the makeup speed needed to be a really good college defensive back, but he’s most notably a savvy cornerback that understands how and when to break up a pass with his hand-eye coordination and understanding for the game of football.

TJ Searcy, DE, 6-5, 250, Thomaston (Ga.) Upson Lee - 2023

A player that played standing up at outside linebacker as a sophomore, Searcy could play multiple college positions. At Under Armour, Searcy presented tremendous power in his hips to defeat blocks with power moves. Also a good sign of Searcy’s future is how he would redirect his pass rush and keep moving his feet if he faced resistance from an offensive linemen. Good effort player with a high upside.

RyQueze McElderry, OG, 6-3, 345, Anniston (Ala.) High School - 2023

McElderry was arguably the most aggressive offensive lineman at Sunday’s Under Armour camp. The massive interior offensive lineman flexed his muscle during pass rush drills, and he also showed he can move his feet. Agile and quick despite his natural size, McEldeery also moves well enough to pass set and redirect much smaller defensive ends.

There were numerous other young players that deserve recognition. This is just a starter list for LSU fans to understand just how deep the class of 2023 truly has already become. It’s especially loaded at defensive line, wide receiver and defensive back.