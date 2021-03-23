A Number of Potential LSU Recruits Show Out At Under Armour Atlanta Camp

There were numerous underclassmen that shined during the Atlanta Under Armour All-America camp. Here are some of the best underclassmen performers, with several players that will likely be LSU targets.

Recruiting is ramping up for 2022, but it’s also very busy for the class of 2023 as well. LSU is chasing many of Dixie’s best rising juniors and several of them performed live on Sunday in Georgia.

Jaiden Ausberry, LB, 6-2, 200, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab - 2023

Ausberry’s defensive playmaking ability stood out despite a plethora of speedy running backs playing against him. He showed the hips to turn and run without giving up much ground, the speed to keep up, and good length to deflect passes. Bottom line, the Louisiana product is a modern linebacker that plays well in space. Ausberry has a LSU offer.

Rickie Collins, QB, 6-4, 180, Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn

Collins excelled for Woodlawn this past season, oftentimes by making the big play down the field. During the Atlanta Under Armour combine, Collins showed some of that same deft touch down the field, but he also displayed the ability to use touch with intermediate passes. Collins also knew how hard he needed to throw the football so that he provided a wide receiver, tight end or running back a good chance to make a contested catch. That advanced level of understanding will help him down the line. Collins is going to be one of Louisiana’s best players for the class of 2023. LSU has yet to offer, but he is certainly a possible quarterback offer for the Tigers.

Adam Hopkins, WR, 6-0, 170, Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central - 2023

As smooth as any wide receiver in attendance, Hopkins embodies the definition of the word competitor. Whether it was the wide receiver gauntlet where Hopkins would catch a pass and move to the next pass with ease, or cutting out of his break and making a catch, Hopkins shined. Overall, Hopkins did three essential items well: catch the ball away from his body, change direction against man coverage, and excelerate to run past defenders. Hopkins is going to garner a plethora of offers, and it would not be surprising if LSU was one of them.

Kayin Lee, CB, 6-0, 160, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove - 2023

One of the best pure cover cornerbacks at Under Armour, Lee can turn and run with just about any wide receiver in the country. The long and lean frame of Lee allows him to contort his body in the air to make a play, and he’s capable of breaking on the football with fantastic acceleration. Overall, Lee creates very little space for the quarterback to throw the football to a wide receiver. Lee is one of the nation’s top cornerbacks for 2023.

AJ Harris, CB, 6-2, 180, Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood

After the performance that Harris put on Sunday, it’s no surprise LSU is his latest offer. Beyond his performance, Harris is a really mature young man with a good academic profile and attends a top private school. As for football, It’s rare for a player that’s physically mature enough to play boundary cornerback to also be able to change direction and run like a field cornerback, but that certainly defines Harris.

A big-time athlete first and foremost, Harris is really hard to throw passes beyond his reach and he’s really fast as well. Even when trailing a wide receiver, Harris flashed the speed to not only make the distance, but also make an interception. For the day, Harris recorded two interceptions and a pass deflection during one-on-ones. Harris is an elite national recruit.