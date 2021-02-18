Why LSU Football Should Continue to Recruit Florida Hard in 2022 Class

Tigers in prime position to land some of state, country's best prospects in 2022 class

LSU has always done well when recruiting Florida, and the Tigers are after several of the Sunshine State’s finest for the class of 2022.

There’s no disputing that LSU wants to be involved with the vast array of talent Florida offers college programs. The Tigers landed three Floridians this past cycle -- Bryce Langston, Damarius McGhee, and Kimo Makaneole -- and will look to add more Florida prospects to its roster for the class of 2022. Here are three Florida players to watch.

Shemar Stewart, DE, 6-5, 245, Miami (Monsignor Pace)

Perhaps the highest upside of any player in the country, Stewart is pleasant and laid back when communicating with anyone off the field. On the gridiron, however, he’s a wrecking ball.

Take a look at Stewart’s film from this past season when playing against TRU Prep Academy. He’s just a blur. Keep in mind, he’s 245-pounds. That speed is rare for a defensive end.

One of the country’s most coveted prospects, LSU has always been one of Stewart’s possible college destinations. He’s no place near ready to make a college decision with over 30 scholarship offers, but the Tigers are a strong contender.

Jaylin Marshall, ATH, 6-3, 220, Hallandale

Marshall went through extensive off the field training last spring and summer during the early stages of the pandemic. Most people have no idea just how big and strong this young man has become. Having seen him workout with my own eyes, trust me, he’s put in the time to be an impact player at the power five level.

A player that could line up as a hybrid linebacker, weak side linebacker or possibly even defensive end, where he excelled last fall, Marshall provides the versatility every college football program needs along the edge of a defense. Here’s a look at Marshall’s junior highlights.

LSU offered Marshall early and will likely be a contender for Marshall’s services along with a host of other programs.

Kamari Wilson, S, 6-1, 195, Fort Pierce (Fla.) / Bradenton IMG Academy

There are few prospects more natural to the game of football than Wilson. He’s athletic enough to be a running back, wide receiver or safety, and also possesses the frame to evolve into a hybrid linebacker.

Defensively, that’s where Wilson made his mark prior to arriving at IMG Academy and during his junior season for IMG Academy. He’s a heady player that wins one-on-one battles, as well as plays his assignments well.

Check out some of Wilson’s best plays from 2020.

Perhaps Wilson’s best attribute would be reading the quarterback. He’s adept at intercepting what otherwise would like good opportunities for a down field strike. Recruiting wise, Wilson is also earning numerous offers.

LSU will be battling many programs around the country, including Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Alabama and South Carolina for Wilson’s services.

These three players represent but a small sampling of the Florida prospects LSU hopes to bring to Baton Rouge for official visits later this year. As usual, the Tigers will be very involved with recruiting the state of Florida.