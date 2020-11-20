How Much Has LSU Football Relied on it’s True Freshman Class During 2020 Season?

At this stage in LSU's season, you have to start thinking about the future. The 2020 season for all intents and purposes is over as the Tigers are out of the running for an College Football Playoff berth and an SEC Championship bid.

But how this team closes its final five games is very important for the future of the program. For a number of young up and comers on this roster, the next handful of games are key in development for experience and confidence heading into the 2021 season.

The Tigers have relied on many true freshman talents this season from Arik Gilbert, Elias Ricks, BJ Ojulari and quarterbacks TJ Finley and Max Johnson. Ed Orgeron has already come out and said this week that he won't sacrifice wins by playing younger players with inexperience over vets who give the Tigers the best chance at winning.

It also got us thinking just how much have true freshmen contributed this season without the need to force all of them out on the field at once. On offense, Johnson and Finley have combined to throw for 580 yards and three touchdowns while completing a combined 45-of-69 passes (65%).

Additionally, Gilbert and true freshmen receivers Koy Moore, Kayshon Boutte and Alex Adams have combined for 43 receptions for 503 yards and and three touchdowns. Nearly 37% of completed passes have gone to a true freshman receiver while nearly 30% of the 1,692 total receiving yards this season have gone to one of the four.

On defense, the breakout stars of the true freshman class have undoubtedly been Elias Ricks and BJ Ojulari but they aren't the only ones who have seen playing time. Defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, linebacker Josh White and safety Jordan Toles have all seen limited action this season.

In total, the true freshman class has combined for 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks (all by Ojulari), three interceptions (all by Ricks) and one forced fumble. The impact from Ojulari and Ricks has been profound and on Wednesday coach Ed Orgeron said during his weekly radio show that White was making a push for increased snaps down the stretch as well.

It's good to see that younger players like White are starting to turn the corner in being ready for consistent snaps down the stretch and it'll be interesting to see if anybody else follows suit. Guys like linebacker Phillip Webb, defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory and offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil have seen little to no play time but figure to be key pieces of the program moving forward.

"You've got to look at TJ and Max. Those guys work every day. You come here and go in during the summer, they're working all the time. They're leaders, they lead by example. They're great character young men," Orgeron said. "Arik Gilbert, look at him at tight end, the things he can do. Kayshon Boutte, the things that he can do. We haven't seen Tre Bradford play yet. He's going to be an excellent football player. We have three good, young offensive linemen, I think, that will be excellent football players.

"On defense, look at Elias Ricks, I don't know where he's at, but at one time he was leading the country. And we have Jacquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory, BJ Ojulari, and Phillip Webb -- those guys have not even played yet or panned out -- Josh White. Those guys have a lot of football in front of them."